Writers and Artists: Artists’ Spotlight
In each issue of Kindred Spirit magazine we devote a feature to showcase the creative talents of our readers. Spotlighted in the upcoming Mar/Apr 2021 issue is meditative mandala artist Julie Frost.
‘Sri Yantra’
I am a self-taught artist, and I was inspired to paint mandalas as a tool to assist people in their meditation practice.
‘Torus (Square)’
I wanted to help people who may struggle to meditate by giving them a visual aid to focus on and to bring them feelings of peace and calm.
‘Metatrons Cube’
