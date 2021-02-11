Nature’s Craft: Spells and Symbols for the Month of Opportunity
In February’s instalment of Nature’s Craft, Tudorbeth is looking at the shortest month of the year with a scrying exercise and an A-Z of magical symbols
February is full of festivals and celebrations, each bringing their individual magic to the earth. We celebrated Imbolc on the 2nd, which coincides to Candlemas of the Christian festival and is also recognised as Groundhog Day in America. Chinese New Year heralds in the year of a particular animal on 12 February while St. Valentine’s Day on the 14th brings us love and cupids galore. Shrove Tuesday, this year falling on 16 February, brings pancakes and culinary delights.
Though the last two festivals change each year due to the moon amongst other factors, February is generally a month of festivals – it is also, of course, a month of possibilities and the shortest month of the year.
Further, February is one of the best months to see the Northern Lights. These wonderful gifts of nature show us the pure beauty of our universe and earth. Let us use these special days to create magic in our everyday lives.
Imbolc on 2 February is a festival of light, renewal and beginning. It was often celebrated on 1 and 2 February and was a day of cleaning and cleansing during which great feasts were enjoyed by everyone. It is also when the Lady of the Lake wakes from her winter sleep as rivers and streams begin to thaw from their frozen winter slumber.
The correspondence for the month of February is 2, which is also a perfect number for love. It is also regarded as deeply feminine number and therefore the correspondences of this month can all be found on the feminine side of colours, herbs, planets, oils and crystals.
The month of February is a magical month for love, new beginnings and finding your way when you are lost at life’s crossroads.
Find Your Way Spell
If you are at a crossroads with any part of your life – whether it is love, career, family, or a choice to be made – then it is always best to sleep on it. Cast this spell so that you may see your potential path opening up to you either in a dream or meditation via scrying.
With a pen and paper next to you, light a white candle in a darkened room. Say these words into the flame:
I am lost and cannot see.
The path that lies before me.
I ask of you to give me sight.
To make my journey clear tonight.
Take several deep breaths and look into the flame, then close your eyes. What is the first thing you see? What image appears before you in your mind’s eye? Quickly write it down, as well as anything and everything you see, hear and feel. If the thoughts are coming thick and fast then stay with the scrying – if not, extinguish the candle and before you go to bed, repeat the spell again. Make sure the notebook and pen are beside your bed and record everything you dream and feel at the moment of waking, even if you are still half-asleep.
In the cool light of day, look at the thoughts and feelings you wrote down and see if your path has been shown to you. You may have just experienced general shapes, but they all represent something and have meaning. When we ask the universe to show us a sign, it rarely comes right out and says it. Instead we are given fragments of information that we must make sense of through our own life experiences, and this is where the message can get distorted.
However, our ancestors left a little alphabet for us to try and decipher the ‘code’ and apply it to our lives today. Here is a selection of just some of the images and messages with their meanings attached for you:
A cross with a circle
Be patient as nothing can be achieved at present. Unfortunately, circumstances are against you
Acorn
A positive symbol of health and future security. Success will come from hard work
Alligator
Enemies, danger. This is not a good sign!
Anchor
Success in business, good luck, prosperity, and a secure relationship
Angel
Good fortune, love and peace. It can also mean a guardian angel is looking out for you
Antlers
A warning sign, so be careful about journeys, health, business and family
Ape
A hidden enemy, gossip. Be careful what you say and to whom you say it
Apple
Vitality, health, good luck in business
Axe
Stand up for yourself and problems will be overcome
Baby
Perhaps a baby is on the way, or a new business or new home
Bees
A good and happy sign. Think of being busy in every area of your life
Bell
Wedding news if there are two bells. Generally, though, a bell means good news all round
Birds
News from a distance. It can also mean journeys. Check your investments
Boat
A holiday – or a difficult time lies ahead if there are clouds with it
Book
A secret will be revealed. If there is an initial with it, the enquirer will get to know a writer
Boot
A change in job or work situation, or at home
Bouquet
A happy marriage, loyal friends
Bridge
Happy, safe journeys
Cabbage
Jealousy
Car
Friends will be visiting
Castle
Unexpected money luck
Cat
Deception and lies
Circles
If the circles are large then it means the end of an issue. If the circles are small, there will be news of a marriage
Clock
A difficult time is now passing
Clouds
Disappointment, doubts
Clover/Shamrock
Prosperity
Clown
A full and happy social life
Crescent
New beginnings, opportunities and interests
Crescent Moon
Romance
Cross
Quarrels and problems
Crown
Success
Dagger
Slow down and be careful
Dancers
Good news is on the way and life is changing for the better
Dashes
Energy and a new project
Dots
Money, a windfall, legacy or salary increase
Dragon
Sudden changes, but they will be positive
Drum
Success, publicity, and perhaps scandal
Duck
Money coming through all forms of trade
Eagle
Luck and prosperity through a change of home
Ear
Interesting news
Easel
A new job
Egg
Increase, expansion, new plans and creativity
Eye
Look before you leap
Face
A friend comes
Fan
Flirtation and indiscretion, so be careful
Fish
Good news and good luck
Flag
A friend may prove untrustworthy
Garland
Love, happiness and honour
Gate
Opportunities await you
Giant
Obstacles in your path
Goat
Enemies and misfortune
Goose
Happiness and a successful venture
Hammer
Triumph over adversity
Hand
Good friendship, loyalty
Handcuffs
Disgrace, misfortune, legal issues
Hare
A long journey, or the return or a friend
Horse shoe
Success in marriage, good fortune
House
Success in business, or a new home
Ivy
Happiness and patience
Jam
A caution against extravagance and waste
Jug
Good health and money-making
Kettle
Illness, or even death
Key
Money and other circumstances will improve
Kite
Travel or a scandal
Knife
A warning of disaster
Ladder
Travel and good fortune
Lamp
Success in business
Lighthouse
A good sign of security
Mask
The ending of a love affair, as the truth is unmasked
Maypole
Small satisfaction in your pursuits
Medal
You will be rewarded for past achievements
Nail
Toothache and dentistry
Obelisk
Honour and wealth
Owl
Avoid anything new
Palace
Good fortune and favours
Peacock
Success in prosperity and marriage
Pear
Great wealth
Pheasant
Good fortune, perhaps a legacy
Pyramids
The achievement of honour, fame and wealth
Queen
Security and peace
Rat
Treachery, deception and enemies
Raven
A very bad omen!
Ring
A marriage
Saucepan
Many troubles lie ahead
Saw
Troubles brought about by strangers
Scales
A lawsuit
Spider
Money coming
Square
Restrictions, or a message via a letter
Star
General good fortune
Straight lines
Determination is needed
Sun
Happiness, health and success
Table
Consultations, suggestions received
Toad
Deceit and unexpected enemies
Trees
A lucky sign of prosperity
Umbrella
Annoyance and trouble
Unicorn
A scandal
Vampire
Sorrow, news of an expected death
Vase
Good health
Wagon
A sign of impending poverty
Wavy lines
A difficult path
Woman
Pleasure and happiness
Yacht
Pleasure and travel
Zebra
Travel and adventure in foreign lands
The Northern Lights Healing Spell
The Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, is a sight to behold. The magnetic particles weaving their way through sun and earth are truly breath-taking. Their connection to the heavens illuminates our path to spiritual wellbeing. Even if you cannot see the wonder of the Northern Lights, use their power to ask for healing with this spell.
On a night when the conditions are right for the Aurora Borealis, usually when there has been an exceptionally cold, sunny day with no clouds, light a green candle and a blue candle. Raise your arms in the air to make a Y shape and say these words:
Dancing light of the north,
Let your healing come forth.
Shower the colour of life on me,
With power and strength so mote it be.
Visualise streams of light coming down from the heavens healing you. Imagine the rippling wings of angels brushing against you. This is what the Aurora Borealis looks like as it dances across the sky.
There you have February. Keep the alphabet of images handy, as these are general meanings for everything in magic and can be applied to all. See you in March, and blessed be.
About the author:
Tudorbeth has been a practicing Hedgewitch for over 30 years and is the writer of over 40 books on witchcraft. Her latest is The Hedgewitch’s Little Book of Spells, Charms & Brews (£12.72/$16.99, Llewellyn Publishers), available from 8 June 2021.
