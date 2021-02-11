Nature’s Craft: Spells and Symbols for the Month of Opportunity

In February’s instalment of Nature’s Craft, Tudorbeth is looking at the shortest month of the year with a scrying exercise and an A-Z of magical symbols

February is full of festivals and celebrations, each bringing their individual magic to the earth. We celebrated Imbolc on the 2nd, which coincides to Candlemas of the Christian festival and is also recognised as Groundhog Day in America. Chinese New Year heralds in the year of a particular animal on 12 February while St. Valentine’s Day on the 14th brings us love and cupids galore. Shrove Tuesday, this year falling on 16 February, brings pancakes and culinary delights.

Though the last two festivals change each year due to the moon amongst other factors, February is generally a month of festivals – it is also, of course, a month of possibilities and the shortest month of the year.

Further, February is one of the best months to see the Northern Lights. These wonderful gifts of nature show us the pure beauty of our universe and earth. Let us use these special days to create magic in our everyday lives.

Imbolc on 2 February is a festival of light, renewal and beginning. It was often celebrated on 1 and 2 February and was a day of cleaning and cleansing during which great feasts were enjoyed by everyone. It is also when the Lady of the Lake wakes from her winter sleep as rivers and streams begin to thaw from their frozen winter slumber.

The correspondence for the month of February is 2, which is also a perfect number for love. It is also regarded as deeply feminine number and therefore the correspondences of this month can all be found on the feminine side of colours, herbs, planets, oils and crystals.

The month of February is a magical month for love, new beginnings and finding your way when you are lost at life’s crossroads.

Find Your Way Spell

If you are at a crossroads with any part of your life – whether it is love, career, family, or a choice to be made – then it is always best to sleep on it. Cast this spell so that you may see your potential path opening up to you either in a dream or meditation via scrying.

With a pen and paper next to you, light a white candle in a darkened room. Say these words into the flame:

I am lost and cannot see.

The path that lies before me.

I ask of you to give me sight.

To make my journey clear tonight.

Take several deep breaths and look into the flame, then close your eyes. What is the first thing you see? What image appears before you in your mind’s eye? Quickly write it down, as well as anything and everything you see, hear and feel. If the thoughts are coming thick and fast then stay with the scrying – if not, extinguish the candle and before you go to bed, repeat the spell again. Make sure the notebook and pen are beside your bed and record everything you dream and feel at the moment of waking, even if you are still half-asleep.

In the cool light of day, look at the thoughts and feelings you wrote down and see if your path has been shown to you. You may have just experienced general shapes, but they all represent something and have meaning. When we ask the universe to show us a sign, it rarely comes right out and says it. Instead we are given fragments of information that we must make sense of through our own life experiences, and this is where the message can get distorted.

However, our ancestors left a little alphabet for us to try and decipher the ‘code’ and apply it to our lives today. Here is a selection of just some of the images and messages with their meanings attached for you:

A cross with a circle

Be patient as nothing can be achieved at present. Unfortunately, circumstances are against you

Acorn

A positive symbol of health and future security. Success will come from hard work

Alligator

Enemies, danger. This is not a good sign!

Anchor

Success in business, good luck, prosperity, and a secure relationship

Angel

Good fortune, love and peace. It can also mean a guardian angel is looking out for you

Antlers

A warning sign, so be careful about journeys, health, business and family

Ape

A hidden enemy, gossip. Be careful what you say and to whom you say it

Apple

Vitality, health, good luck in business

Axe

Stand up for yourself and problems will be overcome

Baby

Perhaps a baby is on the way, or a new business or new home

Bees

A good and happy sign. Think of being busy in every area of your life

Bell

Wedding news if there are two bells. Generally, though, a bell means good news all round

Birds

News from a distance. It can also mean journeys. Check your investments

Boat

A holiday – or a difficult time lies ahead if there are clouds with it

Book

A secret will be revealed. If there is an initial with it, the enquirer will get to know a writer

Boot

A change in job or work situation, or at home

Bouquet

A happy marriage, loyal friends

Bridge

Happy, safe journeys

Cabbage

Jealousy

Car

Friends will be visiting

Castle

Unexpected money luck

Cat

Deception and lies

Circles

If the circles are large then it means the end of an issue. If the circles are small, there will be news of a marriage

Clock

A difficult time is now passing

Clouds

Disappointment, doubts

Clover/Shamrock

Prosperity

Clown

A full and happy social life

Crescent

New beginnings, opportunities and interests

Crescent Moon

Romance

Cross

Quarrels and problems

Crown

Success

Dagger

Slow down and be careful

Dancers

Good news is on the way and life is changing for the better

Dashes

Energy and a new project

Dots

Money, a windfall, legacy or salary increase

Dragon

Sudden changes, but they will be positive

Drum

Success, publicity, and perhaps scandal

Duck

Money coming through all forms of trade

Eagle

Luck and prosperity through a change of home

Ear

Interesting news

Easel

A new job

Egg

Increase, expansion, new plans and creativity

Eye

Look before you leap

Face

A friend comes

Fan

Flirtation and indiscretion, so be careful

Fish

Good news and good luck

Flag

A friend may prove untrustworthy

Garland

Love, happiness and honour

Gate

Opportunities await you

Giant

Obstacles in your path

Goat

Enemies and misfortune

Goose

Happiness and a successful venture

Hammer

Triumph over adversity

Hand

Good friendship, loyalty

Handcuffs

Disgrace, misfortune, legal issues

Hare

A long journey, or the return or a friend

Horse shoe

Success in marriage, good fortune

House

Success in business, or a new home

Ivy

Happiness and patience

Jam

A caution against extravagance and waste

Jug

Good health and money-making

Kettle

Illness, or even death

Key

Money and other circumstances will improve

Kite

Travel or a scandal

Knife

A warning of disaster

Ladder

Travel and good fortune

Lamp

Success in business

Lighthouse

A good sign of security

Mask

The ending of a love affair, as the truth is unmasked

Maypole

Small satisfaction in your pursuits

Medal

You will be rewarded for past achievements

Nail

Toothache and dentistry

Obelisk

Honour and wealth

Owl

Avoid anything new

Palace

Good fortune and favours

Peacock

Success in prosperity and marriage

Pear

Great wealth

Pheasant

Good fortune, perhaps a legacy

Pyramids

The achievement of honour, fame and wealth

Queen

Security and peace

Rat

Treachery, deception and enemies

Raven

A very bad omen!

Ring

A marriage

Saucepan

Many troubles lie ahead

Saw

Troubles brought about by strangers

Scales

A lawsuit

Spider

Money coming

Square

Restrictions, or a message via a letter

Star

General good fortune

Straight lines

Determination is needed

Sun

Happiness, health and success

Table

Consultations, suggestions received

Toad

Deceit and unexpected enemies

Trees

A lucky sign of prosperity

Umbrella

Annoyance and trouble

Unicorn

A scandal

Vampire

Sorrow, news of an expected death

Vase

Good health

Wagon

A sign of impending poverty

Wavy lines

A difficult path

Woman

Pleasure and happiness

Yacht

Pleasure and travel

Zebra

Travel and adventure in foreign lands

The Northern Lights Healing Spell

The Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, is a sight to behold. The magnetic particles weaving their way through sun and earth are truly breath-taking. Their connection to the heavens illuminates our path to spiritual wellbeing. Even if you cannot see the wonder of the Northern Lights, use their power to ask for healing with this spell.

On a night when the conditions are right for the Aurora Borealis, usually when there has been an exceptionally cold, sunny day with no clouds, light a green candle and a blue candle. Raise your arms in the air to make a Y shape and say these words:

Dancing light of the north,

Let your healing come forth.

Shower the colour of life on me,

With power and strength so mote it be.

Visualise streams of light coming down from the heavens healing you. Imagine the rippling wings of angels brushing against you. This is what the Aurora Borealis looks like as it dances across the sky.

There you have February. Keep the alphabet of images handy, as these are general meanings for everything in magic and can be applied to all. See you in March, and blessed be.

About the author:

Tudorbeth has been a practicing Hedgewitch for over 30 years and is the writer of over 40 books on witchcraft. Her latest is The Hedgewitch’s Little Book of Spells, Charms & Brews (£12.72/$16.99, Llewellyn Publishers), available from 8 June 2021.

More from this author

Nature’s Craft: The New Year

Nature’s Craft: The Rainbow Year

Nature’s Craft: What’s Your Elemental Soul Type?