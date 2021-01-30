Aroma-Reflexology for the Waning Moon

Following from the Aroma-Reflexology for the New Moon feature in issue 173 of Kindred Spirit (Jan/Feb, 2020), Lisa Melbourne shares reflexology and aromatherapy techniques for the waning moon period

by Lisa Melbourne

As we look towards the second half of the moon’s cycle, energy begins to wane and slow. The moon now starts her descent into the slower, more introspective half of her cycle.

The hard work has paid off and it is time to take the foot off the gas, in order to reflect on the journey that we have had so far, taking time to rest and rejuvenate.

We may sense the slower pace of nature and the moon within ourselves so, be mindful of what your body and intuition are telling you. It’s ok to take things a little easier, in fact it is imperative for our health that you do.

From a mind/body perspective, we are going to work on the lumbar and Sacral area of the spinal reflex. The lower back is connected to feelings of support and can often play havoc if we feel that we are lacking in a supportive network around us.

We also worry that if we slow down and give ourselves some much needed time off, it will contribute to money problems and so we keep pushing through the fatigue from a place of lack and fear.

The lumbar and sacral reflex

With your left thumb, use little bites of pressure down the lumbar and sacral reflex on the right hand (see no. 1). Working the lower back will help to bring your energy down, and out of your head, helping you to relax and feel much more grounded to Earth and your circumstances.

Work this reflex a minimum of three times on each hand.

The shoulder reflex

Number 2 represents the shoulder reflex. Problematic shoulders that can often be linked with feeling like the weight of the world is on your shoulders, perhaps feeling weighed down with responsibilities.

You can hold a lot of tension around your neck and shoulders, and so it is important to ease the tension that regularly builds up here. Guilt can often be associated with taking time for one’s self. You might feel that it is too self-indulgent or believe that others in your life should always come first, before you. Of course, if you have read this far, you will now understand how important it is to put yourself first.

The waning moon demands that you start to pay attention to your own needs and so, working the shoulder reflex will help to release tension and any burdens that weigh heavy.

With your left thumb, apply firm pressure at the joint underneath the little finger. You can massage in a circular motion around this joint and then use little bites of pressure to work your way across the shoulder/clavicle reflex (no.2). Consciously relax your shoulders as you do and take some deep, relaxing breaths.

With your forefinger and middle finger supporting the back of the hand, apply the same circular technique around the knuckle of the little finger and use little bites of pressure across the knuckles to the middle finger. This side represents the back of the shoulders and the scapula.

The knee reflex

We are now going to work the knee reflex (3). Working the lower extremities, including the hips and lower back, from a mindful perspective, will support you as you slow your journey down a little. Plus, it really will help to ease any discomfort in your knees.

Massage the area as shown with your forefinger and middle finger firmly on both hands, imagining that you are slowing your pace down as you travel along your path into the quieter half of the moon cycle.

Waning Moon Aromatherapy Rollerball

You will need:

– Rollerball bottle

– Sunflower oil

– Lavender essential oil (Lavandula angustifolia)

– Sandalwood essential oil (Santalum album)

– Cypress essential oil (Cupressus sempervirens)

– Label

Add sunflower oil to half the bottle.

Add one drop each of lavender, sandalwood and cypress.

Top up with remaining sunflower oil, replace the rollerball and lid and shake to mix.

This blend of essential oils has properties that will help to keep your energy grounded and relaxed as life takes on a slower pace, easing you comfortably through the transition without worry or guilt.

NOTE: Do not use if you have a bleeding disorder or in first trimester of pregnancy

About the author:

Lisa Melbourne is a Clinical Aroma-Reflexologist and founder of Natural Me Sisterhood and Lisa’s Body & Sole Clinic.

She specialises in fertility and women’s health aroma-reflexology, offering bespoke treatments from her clinic in Lincoln. She is also the founder of the Natural Me Sisterhood; a community for women to reconnect to their mind, body and spiritual health, learning to weave the magic of the seasons, the moon and natural self-help therapies into their everyday lives.

www.lincolnreflex.co.uk

