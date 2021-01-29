Your Numberscope for February 2021

To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them together, (eg: 16 December 1965 is 1 + 6 + 1 + 2 + 1 + 9 + 6 + 5 = 31).

* If they add up to 11 or 22, that’s your number.

* If they add up to a number that’s more than ten, you keep adding the numbers together until you reach a single digit, (eg: 3 + 1 = 4).

* Therefore 16 Dec 1965 would have a life path number of 4.

by Sonia Ducie, Dip.CSN.AIN

We search inside and out for answers, but life wakes us up to truth. Networking can enhance our growth and brings us into contact with fresh energy. We reach out to others to feel safe and bond lovingly together. Be patient, the sun will rise, and those little seeds sown last month may sprout gold given a chance.

1

You’re withdrawn into your cocoon and happily melting into the background. You’re ready and able to break through with some aspect of your life, but you’re biding your time to pounce. You’re magnetically attractive to new aspects of relationships and creative projects. Look at your intentions and be aware of filling in the details. Use your personal will as a force for good.

2

Intuition is guiding you to make the best decisions; trust the messages that pour through. Be realistic about the way you interpret situations, as you are more likely to be misunderstood when you are in an emotional place. Life puts you in contact with people who show you a peaceful and simple way of living life, in contact with the earth, seas and with humanity.

3

What vision do you see for your future or for humanity? Express your soul in as many ways you can to inspire others to serve the greater truth. If your muscles ache from too much activity, learn to be still and enjoy fun and relaxation. Each day is a blueprint to be on planet Earth, with a free spirit firmly anchored within.

4

What is real and what is not? Life is tangible, yet subjective. It’s important to alter your perception to take in different points of view. If you put in action and take responsibility, things you’ve only ever dreamed of will have a chance to manifest. Finances, like energy, fluctuates. Relationships ebb and flow. Learn to let go of attachments.

5

Restrictions are in place to stop you ‘disappearing’ into dark corners. Instead of going up the wall, learn new skills to manage your mind and emotions. Zoom classes are fun and open up an expansive world. It’s essential to keep communicating and check in with friends and family who need to connect with you too. Inner reflective work enhances spiritual growth.

6

Change requires effort and goodwill on all sides. You feel comfortable with change, but like it to be manageable. You’re holding emotions close to your chest right now and need to be honest about how you feel. If you resent having to look after your friend’s dogs for the weekend, allow someone else the joy and just say no.

7

Suddenly the light is shining so brightly in your life and the lid has been lifted from what seems like an eternity. You shout out to the world that you’re alive and available. It’s a highly creative and fertile time in all areas. You’re reconnecting with your soul at a deep level and your mind is as clear as the starry sky.

8

Relationships and ideas can be taken to a whole new level if you’re prepared to focus on what you were originally aiming to create. Your inner strength is evident and you are dealing with situations in a powerful way. The right words come to you to express and enhance your intentions. Confidence comes from within. Relax, and walk your talk.

9

You’re willing to go a long way to enhance your learning and education. You have the humility to see beyond everyday reality, yet you still keep your feet on the ground. Your kindness illuminates the dark. Transition is challenging for everyone – learn to ask for help if you feel stuck. Friends are drawn to your honesty.

11

You’re entering a period of intense change, passion and creativity. Keep your eyes open for opportunities. You feel loved and wanted, but demanding your heart’s desires may push situations away. You have high hopes and expectations. Keep up those standards whilst accepting life’s imperfections. Keep it simple.

22

The truth sets you free. Lay the foundation for a more translucent lifestyle and relationship with yourself and the world. Join forces with those that match your integrity. Welcome people into your life that set inclusive goals. Allow yourself to imagine then create a better life for yourself and others. You are one step closer to positive change.

Find out more:

Sonia Ducie Dip.CSN.AIN. is a teacher at The Connaissance School of Numerology and a member of the Association Internationale De Numerologues. She has been a professional numerologist for more than 23 years and has written 12 books, which have been translated into 13 languages.

For readings, workshops and courses visit:

www.numerologyworld.org