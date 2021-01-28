Aroma-Reflexology for the Full Moon

Following from the Aroma-Reflexology for the New Moon feature in issue 173 of Kindred Spirit (Jan/Feb, 2020), Lisa Melbourne shares reflexology and aromatherapy techniques for the full moon

by Lisa Melbourne

As the moon reaches her peak, sitting bright and full in the night sky, we take the time to contemplate all that we have achieved so far, filling our heart and our thoughts with gratitude for how far we have come and for the gifts that each day brings us.

Life is good and we can lean back and take a breather as we contemplate all that we have.

Having accomplished so much, we must create room to breathe and fill into our expansiveness. Now is a time of readjustment and release – releasing the parts of our life that have served their purpose and are no longer needed.

In order to continue to be open and accepting of the new that enters our life, we must create space for it to enter by releasing and letting go of things/people/emotions, that no longer serve our purpose. For that reason, the energies of the moon when she is at her peak, can feel intense and overwhelming, invoking many feelings all at once, forcing them to the surface for release.

To continue to invite in the new, we must let go of the old.

The solar plexus reflex

The first reflex that I am going to show you is the solar plexus reflex (1). The solar plexus is where we store a lot of our emotions, becoming congested and overwhelmed when we don’t address our emotions, keeping them locked in and away from ourselves. Emotions can feel quite overwhelming during the full moon, as we address the areas of our life that can be sticky and uncomfortable.

Place your left thumb over the solar plexus reflex on your right hand, and simply hold here for a minute or two. Take some deep breaths in for 5 seconds, and out for 5 seconds. Your hand might start to feel hot and the reflex might start to feel tender. This is normal and means that you are slowly beginning to shift some stagnant energy.

Allow any emotions to release that may come up to the surface. Let them go. Breathe into the gratitude for the lessons that they have taught you.

When you have held the reflex on your right hand for a minimum of a minute or two, work the reflex on your left hand.

The amygdala reflex

The second reflex can be found just below the tip of your thumb and is where the amygdala reflex resides. The amygdala is the part of your brain which helps process your emotions.

Apply a gentle, rotational pressure with the thumb of your free hand for a couple of minutes, letting your mind clear of all unwanted thoughts and feelings.

The heart reflex

The third reflex is where you will find the heart. This reflex can only be found on the left hand.

Gently massage with your right thumb in a clockwise direction, helping to support your heart with letting go, as well as mindfully filling your heart up with love and gratitdue for all that you have in your life.

Full Moon Aromatherapy Rollerball

You will need:

– 10ml rollerbottle

– Sunflower oil

– Rose essential oil (Rosa centifolia)

– Patchouli essential oil ( Pogostemon patchouli)

– Sweet orange essential oil (Citrus sinensis)

– Label

On a full moon, fill your rollerball bottle half way with sunflower oil and add one drop of rose, one drop of patchouli and three drops of sweet orange essential oils.

Fill the remainder of the bottle with sunflower oil, add the rollerball and lid, then gently shake to mix.

This blend will connect you to the divine feminine with the feminine qualities of rose, balance and harmonise your mind, body and spirit with patchouli, and lift and rejuvenate your emotional wellbeing with sweet orange.

Apply to your pulse points as and when you desire.

NOTE: Do not use if pregnant

About the author:

Lisa Melbourne is a Clinical Aroma-Reflexologist and founder of Natural Me Sisterhood and Lisa’s Body & Sole Clinic.

She specialises in fertility and women’s health aroma-reflexology, offering bespoke treatments from her clinic in Lincoln. She is also the founder of the Natural Me Sisterhood; a community for women to reconnect to their mind, body and spiritual health, learning to weave the magic of the seasons, the moon and natural self-help therapies into their everyday lives.

www.lincolnreflex.co.uk

