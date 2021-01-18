Notions and Potions: Bewitching Elixirs

Each issue, we invite a guest witch to share her wisdom with us. Here, Anaïs Alexandre shares the recipe for a powerful bewitching potion. This feature was originally published in issue 173 of Kindred Spirit (Nov/Dec 2020)

by Anaïs Alexandre

It’s understandable that when you think of the terms ‘witch’ and ‘potion’, the first thing that comes to mind is that iconic imagery of an old hag stirring her cauldron as wisps of steam rise from a mysterious liquid that bubbles and toils.

This imagery has lingered on through generations, and is a testament to how powerful the archetype of the witch truly is.

The archetype lives on, and has evolved to meet today’s technological and cultural advancements. Witches order spell correspondences through Amazon Prime, shop for potion ingredients at the supermarket and sell their magickal wares on Etsy, Shopify and at your local farmers’ market. Every witch worth their salt knows how powerful the right potion can be.

You might never have thought about potion-making before and are intrigued enough to give it a try. No matter if you’re a seasoned witch, a baby witch starting out on their path or a curious purveyor of witchy cocktail concoctions, it might be time for you to tap into your own innate power and magick through the art of potion-making.

Potions are a cornerstone of witchcraft, yet many witches tend to avoid this kind of magick because it seems too complex or difficult in comparison to other spells or magickal workings. In reality, all of us are already expert potion makers and have been brewing potions most of our lives.

Have you ever made chicken soup for a sick friend, baked your bestie a birthday cake, cooked a romantic meal for a Tinder date or made yourself an extra-energising cup of coffee in the morning? If you answered yes to any of these, you already know the power of potions. The only difference between your grande pumpkin spice latte and an actual magickal potion is the intention that went into creating it.

The real magick behind potion-making is simple. In my book, Potions, Elixirs and Brews, you’ll find that imbuing your potion with the energy of magickal intention can transform a mundane cup of coffee or cocktail into a truly magickal brew. So, if you want to add potion-making to your magickal practice, dabble in crafty coffee-making or if you just want to mix a fun cocktail with your buddies, this is the book for you.

Here’s a recipe you can try out to get you started with potions.

Ju Ju Jungle Juice

This alluring potion will entrance all who gaze upon it and put the drinker under its spell. If you’ve ever wanted the power to bewitch the mind and ensnare the senses (yes, that is a Harry Potter reference), give this potion your undivided attention. Magickal moments can be manufactured by those ingenious enough to put particular puzzle pieces in the right place. Allow this brew to work an entire room just for you. With this one potion, the power of an unforgettable party is close at hand.

The key correspondences included in this drink are:

APPLE: Apples are associated with magickal workings involving passion, love, health and immortality

FIREBALL WHISKEY: This cinnamon-flavoured whiskey has correspondences associated with protection, strength, vigour, sexuality, lust, love, fertility, good luck, growth, transformation and energy

Serves 4

350ml/12fl oz/ scant 1½ cups natural apple juice/apple cider

350ml/12fl oz/ scant 1½ cups cranberry juice

100ml/3½fl oz/ scant ½ cup

Fireball whiskey

4 tbsp grenadine

1 tsp edible gold glitter

Ice cubes

Combine all the ingredients in a jug or pitcher filled with ice. 2 Stir to combine, then pour into serving glasses and drink with ice. Enjoy!

Ritual

As you sprinkle in the edible glitter, imagine that all who drink this potion will feel enchanted and dazzled by the people around them and the night’s events

Find out more:

Potions, Elixirs and Brews: A Modern Witches’ Grimoire of Drinkable Spells by Anaïs Alexandre (£14.99, Watkins Publishing) is available now.