Aroma-Reflexology for the Waxing Moon

Following from the Aroma-Reflexology for the New Moon feature in issue 173 of Kindred Spirit (Jan/Feb, 2020), Lisa Melbourne shares reflexology and aromatherapy techniques for the waxing moon period

by Lisa Melbourne

I have been working with the moon and her energies for a decade now, learning to weave mindful practices into my life, to help support my daily wellbeing and, understanding that our own energies are also cyclic, mirroring my daily plans and practices around each phase.

This has helped me to create a natural flow to my work and home life, understanding when the best time will be to apply energy into planning and new endeavours for example, or learning to listen to my body when it needs time to rest and reflect.

As a clinical aroma-reflexologist, I love to incorporate aromatherapy and reflexology into my work with the moon. Understanding which essential oils will compliment the current moon energies, as well as which reflexes when stimulated, will support my health and wellbeing best, creates an even deeper connection with my mind, my body and my spirit as I include natural healing techniques and nature’s healing remedies with the power of the moon.

The theme of new beginnings still lingers from the new moon as we enter the waxing phase. We start to witness the first fruits of our labour, our goals and intentions that we set, growing from firm foundations and roots that we have planted.

These early stirrings of growth are mirrored with the waxing moon as She grows bigger in our night sky. Momentum is building steadily as we continue along our divine path, pouring our energy into projects and goals that are still in their infancy.

During the waxing moon find a comfortable place to sit where you won’t be disturbed, and ground and connect.

The spine reflex

The first reflex that we are going to work is number 1 on our hand map. This is the spine reflex which houses our central nervous system. Working the spinal reflex will help to ease tension, keep our mind focused and our stress levels low, especially as we will be caught up in the busy energies of doing during the waxing moon.

Hold your right palm up and facing towards you. With your left thumb resting on the start of the spine reflex (on the thumb), start to lift your left elbow up until your left thumb is facing downwards in the direction of the blue arrow. Apply a firm ‘caterpillar’ motion down to the bottom of the spine reflex a minimum of three times, finishing at the bottom of the fleshy pad beneath the thumb.

You can also work this reflex intuitively, applying what ever techniques feel good to you. As you do, pay attention to your shoulders and your neck, releasing any tension that you are holding in these areas.

Once you have worked the reflex on the right hand, move on to work the left.

The diaphragm reflex

Number 2 on the hand map represents the diaphragm reflex. The diaphragm is where we tend to hold a lot of emotional tension. Work this reflex to encourage deeper breathing and a sense of calm as you are picked up and carried along with the forward motion of the waxing moon.

Using the same caterpillar motion with your left thumb, work across the diaphragm reflex from left to right with little, bite-sized movements. Apply a firm pressure with each movement. You can also simply glide your thumb in one movement across this reflex, focusing on taking deep, calming breaths as you do. Work this reflex for as long as you intuit. When you are finished, move on to the left hand.

The hip reflex

The third reflex that you are going to work is the hip reflex. Working this reflex from a mind/body perspective will help support you with moving forward when you may perhaps hit a stumbling block on your journey. Your lower extremities are associated with carrying you forward through life, even when times are hard and you question whether or not you have what it takes to achieve your dreams.

We are going to work across the wrist first.

Hold your hand out in front of you, palm facing out, and with your left hand, grip your fingers around the wrist of your right hand, so that the thumb is on top of the wrist and your fingers are underneath the wrist.

Gently rotate your right wrist backwards and forwards inbetween your left fingers, gently stimulating around the wrist crease.

Work the reflex like this for a minimum of 10 seconds.

Then, turn your hand over so that your palm is facing up. With your left forefinger and middle finger resting over the area just under your wrist bone (as shown in the picture), use a gentle caterpillar pressure over this triangular area, really working into the wrist bone.

Work this reflex for as long as you intuit and then swap hands, working your left hand in the same way.

Waxing Moon Aromatherapy Rollerball

You will need:

– 10ml roller bottle

– Sunflower oil

– Grapefruit pure essential oil (Citrus paradisi)

– Rosemary pure essential oil (Rosmarinus officinalis)

– Label

During the waxing moon, fill up your roller bottle halfway with sunflower oil.

Add two drops of grapefruit oil and two drops of rosemary oil.

Fill the rest of the bottle with the sunflower oil, apply the rollerball top and lid, then shake gently to mix.

Apply to your pulse points whenever you feel the need, to help boost your energy and your wellbeing, keeping you focused and energised as you apply yourself to your projects and goals.

NOTE: Do not use if you suffer with kidney problems

About the author:

Lisa Melbourne is a Clinical Aroma-Reflexologist and founder of Natural Me Sisterhood and Lisa’s Body & Sole Clinic.

She specialises in fertility and women’s health aroma-reflexology, offering bespoke treatments from her clinic in Lincoln. She is also the founder of the Natural Me Sisterhood; a community for women to reconnect to their mind, body and spiritual health, learning to weave the magic of the seasons, the moon and natural self-help therapies into their everyday lives.

www.lincolnreflex.co.uk

