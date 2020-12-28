Your Numberscope for January 2021

To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them together, (eg: 16 December 1965 is 1 + 6 + 1 + 2 + 1 + 9 + 6 + 5 = 31).

* If they add up to 11 or 22, that’s your number.

* If they add up to a number that’s more than ten, you keep adding the numbers together until you reach a single digit, (eg: 3 + 1 = 4).

* Therefore 16 Dec 1965 would have a life path number of 4.

by Sonia Ducie, Dip.CSN.AIN

Comfort and security are the focus, to make sure everyone’s needs are met. What can each of us contribute to create wholeness and harmony? Indulging in art, photography, cooking, relationships and work that we love will help us to feel settled. It’s time to reflect on the new survival structure we put in place last year and to make sense of it all.

1

You’re looking for new ideas to make life run more smoothly. You embrace technology and enjoy mental stimulation. Common sense puts a break on your spending. Time to withdraw and make time for your inner self in meditation and to enjoy running, cycling, and physical activity.

2

Your heart is opening up to new life – you’re embracing all of your emotions. Feel free to explore the ups and downs fully and to spontaneously feel the pulse of energy in your veins. You’re put on red alert to bring peace to an old open wound. Learn to see life from another point of view and create space for healing. Your soul is wise – the answers are within.

3

Situations need to end so you can experience brand new lessons and experiences. Take a 360 degree look at your life. It’s a full moon period where you can, if you choose, turn situations around. If you’re crying for attention, give love and feel the joy. Express yourself through your gifts. Have fun.

4

Are you indulging in repair work to build bridges between yourself and others? Insights are pouring in via your mind, which is highly attuned to a new wavelength. You’re experiencing extremes of emotion and boundaries are being tested, but you carry on determined to reach your goals. You take responsibilities in your stride. Friends are receptive to your warmth.

5

Launch yourself into new studies, books, recipes and classes that can help to give you more wisdom about life. You do not need a manual for life – you write your own. Feelings of emptiness are a signal that you’re reaching the bottom of the barrel and connecting to some deeper consciousness within your soul. Great clarity is emerging.

6

Your friends and family are your rock – you’re satisfied with life as long as you have them around. You resent work that takes you too far away from home. True home is your soul, so someone’s always in. Reflect on giving, nurturing your soul, and allow your mind to illuminate compassion. Reach out to people outside your normal circle.

7

You feel bulldozered into making practical changes to your daily routine but the truth is, you were aching to see a different view of the world. Even small changes within your environment magnifies your emotions. Learn to go with the flow and laugh at the complexities of life. Express yourself – singing, dancing, reciting poetry – let your inner voice be heard.

8

It’s good to rearrange your wardrobe and take stock of your life. Some items will be ‘thrown out the window’, some will be rejuvenated, and others will spring up from nowhere, hidden at the back. Hence, it’s a time for excitement, adventure and being flexible. Let go of control – it is not you or others pulling the strings, but almighty karma.

9

Life works out yes, but you can make rational decisions to enhance success. Your passion for exuberance makes you extra indulgent on shopping trips. It’s good to be reminded to enjoy the abundant creature comforts of the earthly world. Nature also communicates with your soul and offers you a broader perspective on life.

11

Like an oven cake, your energy is rising up and needs channelling constructively. Whilst maintaining a steady stream of deeper insights into life, you’re reminded to pass on knowledge and information. Feelings may be raw and unearth great vulnerability, or cracks appear in your imagination of the desire for a perfect world. Release any guilt, and carry on singing.

22

You’re rethinking your life. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed and out of your comfort zone. A solid practical strategy can help to carry you forwards. You can take risks, but they’re likely to be well-measured decisions. You’re well-meaning and care deeply about the world. Spontaneity can lift you up and help to release the past.

Find out more:

Sonia Ducie Dip.CSN.AIN. is a teacher at The Connaissance School of Numerology and a member of the Association Internationale De Numerologues. She has been a professional numerologist for more than 23 years and has written 12 books, which have been translated into 13 languages.

For readings, workshops and courses visit:

