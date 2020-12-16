KS Recommends: Zulma Reyo School of Consciousness

This is a sponsored post. For more details about advertising with Kindred Spirit, please click here

Introducing… Zulma Reyo and the Way of Inner Alchemy

“Negatively-charged personality traits are the burden we each carry as members of humanity. These commonplace and often fleeting thoughts and feelings lower our vibrational frequency, and bring out the villain in spite of good intentions, while polluting our atmosphere. A human being who has been touched by the grace of Light decides to embrace all of life in order to grow and bloom into a fully-fledged, soul-connected individual who can change this world simply by his or her presence.”

ZR

How we think is how we perceive, according to Zulma Reyo. The problem is we become trapped in a vortex of thoughts and feelings that we equate with our identity, clouding the authentic spark of Being within. Knowledge of the true self and reality remains elusive to most people – yet this is the key to the self-mastery which enables us to understand reality and ourselves. And this is Zulma’s life’s mission.

Who is Zulma Reyo?

Zulma is an educator, writer, and speaker whose life’s work over the past forty years has taken her from the Americas to Europe, India, South America and finally back to Europe. After traditional university study, she explored various psychotherapies, world religions, mystical traditions, and energetic practices. Reyo’s life experiences, study, and own mediumistic abilities have culminated in what has become her teaching, ‘Inner Alchemy’.

What is Inner Alchemy?

Alchemy denotes a qualitative change, or ‘transmutation’. The addition of ‘Inner’ implies the subtle, innermost phenomena that come alive when the fully-conscious personality blends with the voice of the soul. The path of Inner Alchemy is now available to all through the release of Zulma’s new book, Inner Alchemy: The Path of Mastery, published in Spring 2021, and the opening of the Zulma Reyo School of Consciousness in Mallorca in March 2021.

The Zulma Reyo School of Consciousness

Based upon wisdom drawn from a multitude of sources and practical experience (through meditations and exercises), the syllabus explores three levels:

Mind – the study of our mind, group mind, and Higher mind, revealing how thinking and feeling alter perception and influence (us and) our surrounding reality. –

Whole-self integration – the study of the human energetic anatomy, personal faculties, powers, and energetic practices and principles.

Self-mastery and transformation – leaping into higher vibrational states of being with the tools and ability to manifest a greater purpose.

The aim of these studies is to prepare students to live in service whilst upholding the principles of Spirit. Students are encouraged to contribute to world service through their way of life and professional expression. The teachings are expansive and personalised: it is not a ‘one size fits all’ approach.

Courses at the school last for three years, but unlike traditional university degrees which take over daily life, they have been designed into four four-day residential modules and a final two-week intensive retreat to best integrate the teachings into students’ professional and daily lives.

Who should apply?

‘Anyone with an open mind and an open heart’ is welcome, according to Zulma, and students should expect a personalised approach built on trust and understanding that redefine the student-teacher relationship and bring the best out of everyone. The school accepts students over 21. All nationalities are welcomed, with courses running in English, Spanish and Portuguese. Options for further study with the full backing of LightEn, the philanthropic organisation that supports the School, is available.

For more on Inner Alchemy and the School, please visit the website at:

zulmareyoschoolofconsciousness.com

For videos on Zulma’s teachings, check out her YouTube channel at:

www.youtube.com/channel/UCCNyUJhRzKbqBZeplYD7BtA