Monthly Moon Astrology: November

Jennifer Hollie Bowles gives an overview of the movements of the moon in November and tells us what we can expect from its path across the sky

by Jennifer Hollie Bowles

The Moon in astrology is connected to the powerful feminine qualities of cyclic change. Unlike the Sun, the Moon travels quickly through the signs. The Moon is intimately involved with water – its ebb and flow, as the symbolic manifestation of emotion. We experience Moon energies on a deep, personal level. Autumn is here, and Persephone has returned below, which creates an even stronger pull to respond spiritually to the tides of change.

November Last Quarter Moon

After two powerful full Moons in October, the Moon will wane to the last quarter on November 8, 2020 in the passionate sign of Leo. The Last Quarter Moon helps show us what we’ve been doing wrong, and it represents a time of readjustment. In Leo, we are driven to respond to this call of transformation in vigorous ways that ignite our creativity and modes of expression. The lesson of Leo, however, is pride. The key is to listen to our intuition and proceed from the heart, rather than the ego.

November Gibbous Moon

The Gibbous Moon is the second waxing period of the Moon, where everything expands, needing organisation and interpretation. Gibbous will occur from November 23-29, 2020 through multiple signs.

November Full Moon

The Full Moon occurs on 30 November, 2020 in Gemini, the sign of duality. As a time of fullness and illumination, Gemini brings increased mental activity and communication. We’ll likely want to talk about outcomes, as well as see what our accomplishments mean from different perspectives. The consequences of our communications over the last month will also likely be brought to light. Gemini Full Moon provides us with the opportunity to see both sides of our stories so that we can balance and adapt better during the next cycle.

November Void of Course Moon

During specific times of the month, the Moon doesn’t make contact with other planets. When the Moon is void of course, it’s best not to begin things or initiate important events. The Moon will be void of course all day during the following days in November: 3, 5, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 22, 23, 25, 26-28.

About the author:

Jennifer Hollie Bowles has studied and practiced Astrology for over twenty years. Her approach to Astrology readings is non-deterministic and Holistic in perspective, including integration with Jungian Psychology, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Spirituality, as well as mindfully LGBT/LGBTQAP+ inclusive. Her articles, poetry, and fiction have been widely published in numerous and varied venues.

www.holistichoroscopes.com