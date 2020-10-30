Your Astrology Forecast for November 2020

We have reached the last two months of 2020, a year which has changed society forever, and the planets of Jupiter, Saturn and Pluto in Capricorn have made sure that we now all know what restrictions mean. As we enter 2021 there is a marked shift in Jupiter and Saturn, which move into Aquarius in mid-December 2020. Both of these planets rule society, and therefore have a major impact on how we cope with crisis as a collective. I would expect social distancing in some form to remain as a symbolic theme of Aquarius over the next two and half years, as well as a strong emphasis on more working at home for the majority of people. The planetary undercurrents are creating a strong element of change and upheaval, but only to help us grow and take responsibility for our past actions.

by Demian Allan

Aries

20 March – 20 April

This is a major turning point for the rams this month, as your ruler Mars turns direct in the sky after being retrograde since early September. Any frustrations or delays that have occurred over the last couple of months should now begin to move forward. Venus, travelling in your 7th solar house until the 22nd, should also help to alleviate any ongoing disputes with those close to you.

Taurus

20 April – 21 May

The first part of the month runs smoothly as your ruler Venus is travelling in Libra, a sign of its rulership, meaning Venus can be at her best. This is especially true regarding social events and romantic matters that have been not as active of late. On the 22nd, Venus moves into Scorpio – your opposite sign – and starts to focus your attention on those closest to you.

Gemini

21 May – 21 June

On the 4th, your ruler Mercury turns direct in its motion after a three-week period of frustration. This coincides with Venus in your 5th house, that of creativity, which enables you to unleash new spiritual insights and social contacts. This is particularly prominent around the 17th, when your ruler Mercury opposes the planet Uranus and creates a series of unpredictable events.

Cancer

21 June – 22 July

You are now into the last stretch of planets dominating your opposing sign of Capricorn, which in turns makes you feel that maybe life is moving into a new direction. The area of life that this has affected is relationships, how you deal with them, and how much power you give to them. There is now a realisation that things need to change in relation to your past actions.

Leo

22 July – 23 August

The Sun shines in the home area of your solar chart, casting a light on issues that you may have swept under the metaphorical carpet. However, this can be a good thing, as you understand how to achieve harmony with those around you. Your sense of adventure is given a boost as Mars moves forward on the 14th in your solar 9th house.

Virgo

23 August – 23 September

We start off on the 4th with your ruler Mercury moving forwards in your adjacent sign of Libra, which rules your 2nd house, the placement of money. This will speed up any delays that you have experienced in relation to finance. Any speculation regarding money is under the astrological microscope during this time. Be aware that investments could become harder work during this month.

Libra

23 September – 23 October

Venus is travelling in your own zodiac for a large chunk of the month, bringing a sense of balance and harmony to your daily activities. On the 19th, Venus squares with Saturn which may complicate issues in regard to your home life and your own motivations. However, Jupiter moving forward in your 4th house should help to alleviate any tensions that have built up over the month.

Scorpio

23 October – 23 November

On the 15th of this month we have a New Moon in your own sign at 23 degrees. The symbology of this cycle is akin to your own personal start of your astrological year: a time to embark on new projects and ideas. This coincides with the planet Mercury on the 11th travelling in your own sign to help you with communication matters.

Sagittarius

23 November – 21 December

This is the final month in which Jupiter and Saturn are travelling in the financial sector of your chart, which means that you should tie up any loose ends from the past this month. Both Jupiter and Saturn are closely aligned, and therefore some powerful undercurrents of changes are starting to occur in your own internal perceptions of where you are going in life.

Capricorn

21 December – 20 January

This is the final full month of your ruler Saturn travelling in your own sign, which has taken the past three years and has seen you grow as a person with an inner knowledge of your own limitations. This has increased over the last year since Jupiter has been passing through. However, take note: Saturn may have one more lesson for you to learn before it leaves your own sign. Be ready for a bit of humble pie.

Aquarius

20 January – 18 February

This may well be a month when you sense the quiet before a storm, as a hive of 12th house activity below the unconscious starts to manifest. This could feel quite unsettling at first, but it’s important that you gravitate towards making the necessary changes that you feel internally in the external world.

Pisces

18 February – 20 March

You are coming into a period of inner reflection and spiritual practice for your creative needs. This begins to manifest properly next month. However, these next four months are going to be pivotal in learning how to distance yourself from those who zap your energy. Overcoming your urge to help others and beginning to concentrate on yourself is going to be the right response over the next year.

Find out more:

Kindred Spirit’s resident astrologer is Demian Allan. For a personal reading, visit Demian’s website:

demianallan.com