Your Numberscope for November 2020

To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them together, (eg: 16 December 1965 is 1 + 6 + 1 + 2 + 1 + 9 + 6 + 5 = 31).

* If they add up to 11 or 22, that’s your number.

* If they add up to a number that’s more than ten, you keep adding the numbers together until you reach a single digit, (eg: 3 + 1 = 4).

* Therefore 16 Dec 1965 would have a life path number of 4.

by Sonia Ducie, Dip.CSN.AIN

What gifts do we possess? What exceptional skills do we demonstrate? How can we uplift others? A huge amount can be achieved through endurance and inspired creativity. We’re being spiritually impressed with the next phase of the divine plan. Open up to embrace new concepts. Nature is always abundant – feel, breathe, and connect with mother earth.

1

Your mind is clearer, sharper and more attuned than ever before. You’re breaking through illusion. It’s important to clear your mind and emotions of destructive patterns that bring you down. You embrace conversations, actions and big issues that you’ve been putting off for too long. You empower others to have the courage to get on with their lives.

2

You’re pressuring yourself to achieve – it may be the tonic you need to break through limiting fears. Decision-making is essential to stop you sitting on the fence over an important situation. Take responsibility and harness your intuition – which is your gift – and be practical. Engage with friends and family and help them to see the bigger picture.

3

There are many different paths to wisdom – you embrace the fun route. By relaxing and telling a joke, you help free spirits so they can reveal more of their true shining self. Your carefree attitude shows others how to allow life in, and how to accept situations the way they are. Behaviours are complex, but from the inner self or soul life is simple. Enjoy.

4

What’s on your daily shopping list? Do you know where you are going? What are you doing? Who are you travelling with? The original blueprint teaches you to have endurance and patience, knowing Rome wasn’t built in a day. Use your intuition and strong will to find your own structure for survival, and inspire others to do the same.

5

Knowledge is critical for survival – you’re filling your life with people who stimulate your education. It’s a key time for decisions, and to stop procrastinating. You’re so ready and willing to change. You’re cooperating fully with your soul and personality to awaken your senses, and learning how to fly. Your actions may change others’ perceptions of the world.

6

Life seems to be going in the right direction, with a steady sense of comfort and security. If friends or family try to gate-crash your emotional barriers, you simply learn to erect stronger boundaries. You’ve stopped trying to please others. You’re putting the lid on old patterns. Your actions reflect back to people what’s important in their own lives.

7

Find the silence within your soul and make space for new aspects within your life. Meditation, quiet time for reflection and calm walks in nature can help you to reconnect. In the quiet moment, truth is seen. Enjoy physically sharing meals and activities with like-minded people. Encourage others to take one step at a time. There is no rush, each life is unique, and everyone travels at their own pace spiritually.

8

You’re learning to balance the inner and outer aspects of life during this intense period of change. Moments of inner peace are transitory. You’re obeying your conscience by doing what’s best for the group. Organise a group outing with friends, or do something that warms and soothes your soul. Encourage others to release futile grudges by offering them compassion.

9

You go out of your way to help a friend in need, but you would help any stranger as well. With kindness and patience, you go about changing yourself and the world around you. Any arrogance washes away as you immerse yourself in bigger projects. Your gift is your psychic sensitivity and wisdom. Coming clean about a situation will help to set others free.

11

Yes, consult the stars, the numbers, notice outer signs or have a tarot reading, but always listen to your inner self or soul first. You are radiating with divine intelligence. You share your wisdom and think out of the box to help others solve problems. Teamwork, sharing, and loving exchanges inspire daily life.

22

You’ve reached the bottom of the barrel and now it is time to open your heart and soul to life, love and spirituality fully. As resistance disappears, you see a greater picture beyond your previous limited view. There is no particular strategy that will help you. Live life with responsibility, love and honesty. Listen to intuition and help guide others towards inner peace.

