Monthly Moon Astrology: October

Jennifer Hollie Bowles gives an overview of the movements of the moon in October and tells us what we can expect from its path across the sky

by Jennifer Hollie Bowles

The Moon in astrology is connected to the powerful feminine qualities of change. Unlike the Sun, which resides in a particular sign for about a month, the Moon travels quickly from one sign to the next. The Moon is intimately involved with water and its ebb and flow. Like the sailors of old who heeded her intuition, Moon energies are experienced on a deep, personal level. Autumn is here, and Persephone has traveled below, which creates an even deeper need to respond mindfully to the tides of change.

October Full Moon

The Harvest Full Moon occurs in the dominant sign of Aries on 1 October, 2020. During this period of amazing fullness and crucial illumination, Aries brings fire and willful energy. It is possible with Aries Full Moon energy to effectively complete things at the last minute, but if too much ego is involved, over zealousness to take power and control may lead to chaos and argumentation. The beautiful thing about Aries Full Moon, when we feel balanced, is that it helps to drive us through completion directly into the next project and phase. Our intentions and motivating actions are likely to be exposed to ourselves and others. In the Harvest Full Moon light, which is even brighter, we are graced by Aries energy with all the drive we need to go into the next cycle of Autumn.

A second Full Moon, a gorgeously rare Hunter’s Blue Moon, will occur on 31 October, 2020 in the sensual sign of Taurus. This energy will bring to light the challenges of seeking pleasure solely for pleasure and seeking security for essential balance and grounding. If we accept the spiritual awareness the Blue Moon is giving us at this transformative harvest time, we’ll move into November with much better understanding of how our wants correspond to our needs in order to enhance our spirituality.

October Disseminating Moon

The Disseminating Moon occurs between the harvest energies of the Full Moon and the readjusting energies of the Last Quart Moon, which makes it a great period of time for gaining awareness and expressing information. It occurs in many signs from 2-9 October, 2020.

October Last Quarter Moon

On 10 October, 2020, the Last Quarter Moon visits the emotionally protective sign of Cancer. As a time of readjustment, its energy often tells us what we’ve been doing wrong. Old ways of doing things may no longer work during this time. Cancer calls us to be sensitive to the needs of ourselves and others, to provide shelter to our hopes and dreams, so that we can nurture changes in ways that feel comforting. Just don’t retreat too far. The key is to follow-through with readjustments, even if they hurt and even if we don’t feel like interaction or expression.

October Balsamic Moon

The Balsamic, or Waning, Moon represents a time of removing unwanted strings or attachments, to seal that which no longer serves our purpose. The Balsamic Moon travels through a cycle of signs from 11-15 October, 2020.

October New Moon

The New Moon occurs on 17 October, 2020 in the balancing sign of Libra. This is a time for sewing seeds and welcoming instincts. Libra brings an increased desire for balance of new ideas, insights, and experiences, asking us to look deep within in order to connect with the foundations of our value system. If too imbalanced, the energy of Libra may also bring doubts and difficulty making decisions, so it’s very important to look beyond insecurities and fears. The New Moon last month was also in Libra, which extends this energetic pull to become more involved in activities that fuel our love of beauty and creativity.

October Crescent Moon

The Crescent Moon occurs from 17-22 October, which concerns collecting information, investigating plans, and contemplating potential courses of action.

October First Quarter Moon

On 23 October, 2020, the First Quarter Moon visits Aquarius. It represents a time of initial action, for facing and dealing with problems in innovative ways. We are called to make decisions quickly and rise to the occasion of any circumstances that come our way. This is an exciting time that can also be filled with chaos. With these energies operating in Aquarius, our social consciousness will be highlighted, and instead of looking at our goals and projects as individual plans, we’re more likely to see them in connection to others and the bigger pictures of social change. The key is to make sure positive visions don’t become too scattered or impractical, to hone them into relevant meaning and action.

October Gibbous Moon

The Gibbous Moon is the waxing phase of the Moon, where everything gets bigger and needs organization and interpretation. This month Gibbous will occur from 24-30 October, 2020.

October Void of Course Moons

During specific times of the month, the Moon becomes void of course, meaning that it isn’t aspecting (or making contact) with another planet. When the Moon is void of course, it’s wise not to start new things or initiate important activities and events. The Moon will be void of course all day during the following days in October: 3, 9, 11, 22, 26, 29, 31.

About the author:

Jennifer Hollie Bowles has studied and practiced Astrology for over twenty years. Her approach to Astrology readings is non-deterministic and Holistic in perspective, including integration with Jungian Psychology, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Spirituality, as well as mindfully LGBT/LGBTQAP+ inclusive. Her articles, poetry, and fiction have been widely published in numerous and varied venues.

www.holistichoroscopes.com