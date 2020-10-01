Art for the Soul with Ramona Pintea: Lioness Spirit Guide
October 1, 2020
In the first part of this mini-series, artist Ramona Pintea explains why she paints animal spirit guides, plus takes a closer look at the symbolism of the lioness and what it means to her
Ramona Pintea is an established artist who works primarily in oils, with occasional forays into acrylics and mixed media. Her paintings provide vibrant colour and enduring character in private collections stretching from the USA to Norway, England to Canada, and Hong Kong to the Philippines. Ramona’s work is a fluid fusion between abstract and figurative with one overriding purpose, the quest of self-discovery and empowerment. It is a bold, chromatic journey through key existential questions, emphasising the resilience, inner strength, and courage we are all able to summon when the occasion calls for it.
Her latest series of paintings ‘Urban Queen’ is inspired by the idea that we need women to play a greater role in shaping this world into a better and safer place.