Your Numberscope for October 2020

To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them together, (eg: 16 December 1965 is 1 + 6 + 1 + 2 + 1 + 9 + 6 + 5 = 31).

* If they add up to 11 or 22, that’s your number.

* If they add up to a number that’s more than ten, you keep adding the numbers together until you reach a single digit, (eg: 3 + 1 = 4).

* Therefore 16 Dec 1965 would have a life path number of 4.

by Sonia Ducie, Dip.CSN.AIN

We’re learning to relate to mother earth, countries, peoples and ourselves in a deeper way. There are always new practical inventive ways to drive us towards unity. We’re each responsible for pioneering our own path by the decisions we make and the actions we take. Writing down our intentions helps us to clarify the how, where. what and why.

1

Train journeys are fascinating – you are sitting in comfort, protected from the outside elements, with your physical reality changing regularly. Then you exit into a new reality (different space). This is the journey of life. Realise that the way you think influences everyday life and creates your personal reality. Connect with those who support you with your goals, and vice versa. Collaboration is key.

2

Embrace the power of love. How do you show loved ones you care? Is it by listening or talking to them? Taking a new approach to relationships may enhance every aspect of your life. Your restless mind magnetically draws to you the information you need – the teacher you need is the person in front of you. Excitement ripples through your veins and you’re diving into life.

3

You run, but cannot hide from facts. Knowledge is king but inner knowing is all. It’s a good time to go back to the drawing board to assess your plans or make new ones. You may feel on the brink emotionally mentally – reflect inwards for endurance. Light up your life with humour. Your mind is filled with details – reflect on what’s important.

4

Life is only a burden if you allow it to feel that way. Taking a new approach to work/home life can help you to resolve issues within yourself. Speak your mind in a responsible way. Music uplifts your soul, and dancing can free your spirit. Knowledge gained can be examined under the microscope for reliability. It’s all about your own perception.

5

You break free from outmoded traditions and habits that are restricting your life. Your aim is to bring more joy into yours and others lives. What makes you smile, makes you happy? You flit from one extreme to another – to gather knowledge. The unknown is scary but each little step takes you further along the road. You can survive and thrive in any condition – check your mental attitude.

6

Share your success and achievements with friends, family and colleagues. Effort and teamwork is what brings results. Deliver clear communication so that everyone knows where they stand. On one hand you want security and stability, a regular routine, on the other you desire freedom. Inner conflict brings growth. You take on others emotions because you identify with the group. Identify your own gifts and use them graciously.

7

You trust life to deliver what you need – after you’ve made the effort. Yes, new opportunities land in your lap if you’re lucky. You are approaching life philosophically and systematically. Restrictions are there to stop you running away from reality. Your senses are heightened and you’re stimulated by the breeze, the birds, and by your inner connection to soul.

8

Build your empire, create a new network of friends, but make sure to lay each brick firmly so that it holds tight when the winds arrive. Life may be up and down and a little intense but security comes from within. Your words are powerful and clear – they make an impact. Revaluate and take stock of how you use personal power and authority.

9

Endings and beginnings. Life is renewing and rebirthing, taking you fast-forwards to heightened levels of awareness. The light is bright; your soul is guiding you. Idealism is only met by realism – sometimes real life brings pleasant surprises. Be adaptable, show willing, and get on with your tasks. You experience renewed passion for life, meeting new people and learning new skills. Soul always delivers.

11

Angels are all around us – higher energies working through human form. Listen to the sound of music, the beat of your heart and speak surely but clearly and with pure intent. So much emotional cleansing and clarity can be attained. You may be attracted to food with a high water content or a healthier diet. It’s a time for refreshment on many levels.

22

You walk through different doors, one at a time. Each door reveals a new scenario. Life gives you so much choice yet so little of it is personal. Even a simple decision is based upon so many collective factors. Remember we are all intrinsically and invisibly connected. At a soul level there is no separation. Feel that love and connection.

Find out more:

Sonia Ducie Dip.CSN.AIN. is a teacher at The Connaissance School of Numerology and a member of the Association Internationale De Numerologues. She has been a professional numerologist for more than 23 years and has written 12 books, which have been translated into 13 languages.

For readings, workshops and courses visit:

www.numerologyworld.org