Kindred Spirit Awards 2020: The Full Results

Each year, the Kindred Spirit Awards celebrate those who make a positive difference in our lives. We’ve seen another year of wonderful work in the world of Mind, Body and Spirit, and this year you voted in your thousands to decide who would take away the awards in each category. The votes have been counted and the results are in… read about all the winners of this year’s Awards and watch their videos thanking everyone who voted.

MBS Writer of the Year: Tim Freke

Philosopher Tim Freke is an internationally-respected authority on world spirituality and the bestselling author of more than 30 books, which have been translated into 15 languages. He is pioneering a new philosophy of awakening and a visionary new understanding of the nature of reality known as Unividualism, which has touched the lives of hundreds of thousands of people worldwide.

Tim is one of the 100 Most Spiritually Influential Living People on the 2020 list in Watkins Magazine and presents life-changing events internationally and online. His latest books are Deep Awake and Soul Story.

timfreke.com

Category runner-up: Alla Svirinskya

Emerging Voices: Liz Roberta

Liz Roberta is a spiritual transformation coach and millennial manifestor who gives spiritual people what they need to succeed.

Read Liz’s top tips on smudging at home

lizroberta.com

Category runner-up: Claire Stone

MBS Blogger: Gregory Scott

Gregory Scott’s YouTube channel is all about astrology, tarot, numerology and live readings. You’ll find a new video published every day – he makes daily tarot videos for each day of the year, weekly astrology reports for all signs of the zodiac, and monthly horoscopes for each specific sign of the zodiac.

youtube.com/user/tarotastrology

gregoryscott.com​

Category runner-up: Tara Brach

Retreat/Healing Centre: Chalice Well Trust and Gardens

Chalice Well is one of Britain’s most ancient holy wells, nestling in the Vale of Avalon between the famous Glastonbury Tor and Chalice Hill. For over two thousand years it has been a place of pilgrimage where people have gathered to drink the waters and find peace, healing and inspiration.

Surrounded by beautiful gardens and orchards it is a living sanctuary, a place that welcomes all people of goodwill, whatever their spiritual path or religious belief; a place where the visitor can experience the quiet healing power of the natural forces held within this landscape temple; a place to contemplate and meditate by the constant flowing waters in the valley beneath the Tor. The well and gardens are run by the Chalice Well Trust.

chalicewell.org.uk

Category runner-up: Harmony Hub, Chorley

Community Initiative: A Band of Brothers

An award-winning charity helping young men grow and develop, improving their lives and the communities they live in. ABOB works with young men in the criminal justice system whose lives have been affected by neglect and domestic violence. By bringing young men and adult role models together for an intensive rite-of-passage programme coupled with an accredited mentoring curriculum, ABOB helps these young men to fulfil their potential and transform their lives.

abandofbrothers.org.uk

Category runner-up: The Silver Tent

Personality of the Year: Phyllis Curott

Phyllis Curott is a pioneering spiritual teacher and one of America’s first public Wiccan Priestesses. She is an attorney and outspoken advocate in the courts and media on behalf of Pagans, Wiccans and other religious minorities. She is also an internationally bestselling author – Her fourth book, Wicca Made Easy, Awaken the Divine Magic Within You, for Hay House publishers, was published November 20, 2018 along with an online course based on the book also with Hay House. In 2020, she is working on a new and spiritually revolutionary Witch’s Tarot Deck, also for Hay House.. Phyllis lectures and teaches internationally on the Divine Feminine, the spiritual wisdom of the Earth and the rapidly re-emerging indigenous spiritual traditions of ancient Europe and the Middle East as well as her unique tradition of shamanic Wicca.

phylliscurott.com

Category runner-up: William Bloom

Editor’s Pick: Dr Bruce Lipton

Editor’s Pick: Dr Bruce Lipton

Here’s what Kindred Spirit editor Claire Gillman had to say about her reasons for picking Dr Bruce Lipton:

“I have had the privilege of interviewing Bruce Lipton and his humility, warmth and compassion left a lasting mark on me. He combines knowledge with wisdom and makes deep and difficult topics easy and accessible to all of us. I continue to follow and admire his work in the field of epigenetics with great interest.”

brucelipton.com

Find out more:

The winners of the Kindred Spirit Awards 2020 were originally published in the September/October issue of Kindred Spirit, available from 27 August, 2020. Click here to subscribe from our website

Combining ancient wisdom with advice from modern teachers for over 25 years, Kindred Spirit is your go-to guide for spiritual living both online and in print.