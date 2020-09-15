Kindred Spirit Awards 2020: Personality of the Year

Each year, the Kindred Spirit Awards celebrate those who make a positive difference in our lives. We’ve seen another year of wonderful work in the world of Mind, Body and Spirit, and this year you voted in your thousands to decide who would take away the awards in each category. The votes have been counted and the results are in… find out more about who has won in each category this year and why you voted for them.

This year’s winner in the Personality of the Year category is one of America’s first public Wiccan priestesses, Phyllis Curott.

MBS Personality of the Year: Phyllis Curott

Phyllis Curott is a pioneering spiritual teacher and one of America’s first public Wiccan Priestesses. She is an attorney and outspoken advocate in the courts and media on behalf of Pagans, Wiccans and other religious minorities. She is also an internationally bestselling author – Her fourth book, Wicca Made Easy, Awaken the Divine Magic Within You, for Hay House publishers, was published November 20, 2018 along with an online course based on the book also with Hay House. In 2020, she is working on a new and spiritually revolutionary Witch’s Tarot Deck, also for Hay House.. Phyllis lectures and teaches internationally on the Divine Feminine, the spiritual wisdom of the Earth and the rapidly re-emerging indigenous spiritual traditions of ancient Europe and the Middle East as well as her unique tradition of shamanic Wicca.

phylliscurott.com

Category runner-up: William Bloom