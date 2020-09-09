Kindred Spirit Awards 2020: Retreat/Healing Centre

Each year, the Kindred Spirit Awards celebrate those who make a positive difference in our lives. We’ve seen another year of wonderful work in the world of Mind, Body and Spirit, and this year you voted in your thousands to decide who would take away the awards in each category. The votes have been counted and the results are in… find out more about who has won in each category this year and why you voted for them.

This year’s winner in the Retreat/Healing Centre category is Chalice Well Trust and Gardens, a natural well and surrounding gardens in Glastonbury Tor.

Retreat/Healing Centre: Chalice Well Trust and Gardens

Chalice Well is one of Britain’s most ancient holy wells, nestling in the Vale of Avalon between the famous Glastonbury Tor and Chalice Hill. For over two thousand years it has been a place of pilgrimage where people have gathered to drink the waters and find peace, healing and inspiration.

Surrounded by beautiful gardens and orchards it is a living sanctuary, a place that welcomes all people of goodwill, whatever their spiritual path or religious belief; a place where the visitor can experience the quiet healing power of the natural forces held within this landscape temple; a place to contemplate and meditate by the constant flowing waters in the valley beneath the Tor. The well and gardens are run by the Chalice Well Trust.

chalicewell.org.uk

Category runner-up: Harmony Hub, Chorley