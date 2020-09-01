Monthly Moon Astrology: September 2020

In this new, monthly online-only column, Jennifer Hollie Bowles gives an overview of the movements of the moon in September and tells us what we can expect from its path across the sky.

by Jennifer Hollie Bowles

The Moon in astrology is connected to the powerful feminine qualities of change. Unlike the Sun, which resides in a particular sign for about a month, the Moon travels every few days or less from one sign to the next. The Moon is intimately involved with water, and the ebb and flow of ocean tides. Like the sailors of old who sang to her beauty and heeded her intuition, Moon energies are enhanced and experienced on a deep, personal level.

September Full Moon

The Full Moon occurs in the fluid sign of Pisces on 2 September, 2020. Full Moon energies are much like they sound, representing a period of completion and fullness during which everything is illuminated. These aspects take on an idealistic, spiritual tone with the energy of Pisces. Reflecting and observing is favored. Pisces brings greater awareness of empathy, intuition, and the meaning behind things, which makes it an excellent time to connect with someone close, meditate, or write. The vice of Pisces centers on delusion and escapism. As the Full Moon brings everything to harvest and light, delusions are likely to shatter and escapees are likely to be caught.

September Disseminating Moon

The Disseminating Moon occurs right after the harvest energies of the Full Moon, which makes it great period of time for awareness, expression, and sharing information. It occurs in many signs from 3-9 September, 2020.

September Last Quarter Moon

On 10 September 10, 2020 the Last Quarter Moon visits the dual sign of Gemini. The Last Quarter Moon indicates a time for readjustment. Its energy often reveals what we’ve been doing wrong. Old ways of doing things may no longer work during this time. Gemini calls us to be unemotional and open-minded about the things we discover about ourselves. This is an outstanding time to think things through, as well as talk through things with others. This energy favors seeing different sides of the story and many options for needed change. Let’s just make sure we follow-through with readjustments and don’t get tied-up chasing butterflies with Twin whimsy!

September Balsamic Moon

The Balsamic, or Waning Moon represents a time of closure and removing unwanted strings or attachments. The Balsamic Moon travels through a cycle of signs from 11-16 September, 2020.

September New Moon

The New Moon occurs on 17 September, 2020 in the balancing sign of Libra. New Moon energies indicate a time for seeds to be sewn and instincts to be welcomed. Libra adds the desire for balance of these new ideas, insights, and experiences, asking us to look deep within in order to connect these ideas with the foundation of our values. On the other hand, the energy of Libra may also bring doubts and indecisiveness, making it very important to look beyond our insecurities and fears. This is an excellent time to get involved with activities that nurture our love of beauty, by visiting parks, going to the museum, or creating something.

September Crescent Moon

The Crescent Moon occurs from 18-23 September, and this time is all about collecting information and investigating plans and courses of action.

September First Quarter Moon

On 24 September, 2020 the First Quarter Moon visits the grounded sign of Capricorn. The First Quarter Moon represents a time for facing and dealing with problems in creative ways. It asks us to make decisions quickly and rise to the occasion of any circumstances that come our way. This is an exciting time that can also be filled with chaos. With these energies operating in Capricorn, it’s important to pay close attention to aspects of our lives, especially our professional lives, where we may be too rigid, as well as unwilling to make changes. We may, for example, find that we are very stubborn about employment tasks, or what type of job we’d be willing to take. Take two steps out of the mud, in order to actively make decisions and respond to circumstances.

September Gibbous Moon

The Gibbous Moon is the waxing phase of the Moon, where everything is getting bigger and needs organising, interpreting and planning. This month Gibbous will occur from 25-30 September, 2020.

September Void of Course Moons

During specific times of the month, the Moon becomes void of course, meaning that it isn’t aspecting (or making contact) with another planet. When the Moon is void of course, it’s considered best not to start new things or initiate important activities and events in our lives. The Moon will be void of course seven hours or more during the following days in September, 2020: 8 September and 30 September.

About the author:

Jennifer Hollie Bowles has studied and practiced Astrology for over twenty years. Her approach to Astrology readings is non-deterministic and Holistic in perspective, including integration with Jungian Psychology, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Spirituality, as well as mindfully LGBT/LGBTQAP+ inclusive. Her articles, poetry, and fiction have been widely published in numerous and varied venues.

www.holistichoroscopes.com