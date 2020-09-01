Kindred Spirit Awards 2020: Emerging Voices

Each year, the Kindred Spirit Awards celebrate those who make a positive difference in our lives. We’ve seen another year of wonderful work in the world of Mind, Body and Spirit, and this year you voted in your thousands to decide who would take away the awards in each category. The votes have been counted and the results are in… find out more about who has won in each category this year and why you voted for them.

This year’s winner in the Emerging Voices category is transformation coach Liz Roberta.

Emerging Voices: Liz Roberta

Liz Roberta is a spiritual transformation coach and millennial manifestor who gives spiritual people what they need to succeed.

lizroberta.com

Category runner-up: Claire Stone