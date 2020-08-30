Nature’s Craft: Love Magic

In this month’s Nature’s Craft column, Tudorbeth delves into one of the broadest topics a witch can work within: the magic of love.

by Tudorbeth

All you need is love, so sang the Beatles. Perhaps they were right, given what is happening in the world today. Love is probably the ultimate question we get asked about as witches. Love potions aside, love covers a huge range of subjects from the love of another human being and the love of a beloved pet and to the love of the universe and in particular, this planet. Love for your fellow man or woman, love for all. Yet this subject also covers the physical aspect of love, and that includes sex magic along with passion, fertility, desire, healing a broken heart and also the area of releasing oneself from a negative relationship and cutting the bonds that bind your heart to someone toxic. Love is indeed a huge subject within witchcraft, and it is one with its own set of correspondences.

Let’s take a closer look at this enormous topic and see what correspondences we need to use.

The best-known goddess of love is of course Aphrodite, or Venus, although each culture has their own god or goddess that pertains to love. So, you may wish to research the gods and goddesses of love in your own tradition.

In the west, the most famous figure of love is Cupid (or Eros). He adorns Valentine’s Day cards, and with his bow and arrow strikes love in the hearts of those he aims at. Yet the story of Cupid is not without trials and tribulations – a wise and cautionary tale regarding love, perhaps.

Cupid and Psyche

Cupid’s mother, Venus, was jealous of the princess Psyche and ordered her son to strike her with one of his golden arrows so that she would fall in love with the most disgusting being in the world. Unfortunately, Cupid accidently pricked himself with his own arrow while in Psyche’s room as she slept and, upon seeing her, Cupid fell deeply in love with her. He visited Psyche every night while she slept, telling her that she could not ever lay eyes upon him. Bated by her sisters, however, she did look at him, and became tortured by love for him.

An angry Cupid fled and Psyche sought him all over the world. Venus relented and told Psyche she would help her to locate Cupid – after she had completed several tasks that of course, as ever when one deals with gods, became more and more difficult each time. At the final task, Psyche was ordered to give Hades, the ruler of the Underworld, a box containing eternal sleep. But naturally – just like Pandora – curiosity got the better of Psyche, and she just had to open the box…

By this point, Cupid was no longer angry with Psyche. He rescued her and brought her back from eternal sleep. Psyche was made immortal so that she could spend eternity with Cupid and together they had a daughter, Voluptas. I think this is a lovely story and it does have a happy ending – eventually!

The path of true love never runs smooth. There are many hidden meanings within this story and one of the most important for the experience of love relates to the names involved: the name Cupid means ‘desire’ and Psyche means ‘the soul’. Thus, the eternal soul and pure desire come together to create Voluptas, meaning ‘pleasure’!

The symbolism within the story of Cupid and Psyche epitomises what we experience in love; it challenges our spirit and can wound and inflame the heart. It is also a wonderful and empowering thing, not to be treated lightly or with false motives. And the same applies when casting spells for love.

Love correspondences

The colours you would automatically associate with love are probably pink and red, the flowers are of course roses, the crystal is the rose quartz and the oils might be lavender or jasmine. However, there is so much more to this kind of magic than that which appears at first glance, and we need to use all the appropriate correspondences in order to create the right vibrations for our desired effects and outcomes. There are different forms of love, too, so here you will find spells regarding men seeking women, women seeking men, men seeking men and women seeking women.

There are some correspondences for love that are generic, while others are more specific. For example, red candles represent health, energy, strength, courage and sexual potency, while pink candles are for love, affection and romance.

Spells for women seeking men

Here we shall look at the correspondences specifically for women seeking men. The oils to use here are primarily jasmine, red rose, lavender, ylang ylang and bergamot. The colours are pinks, reds, lavender and lilacs.

This is a spell for when you want love to come into your heart but have no idea what you are looking for, or what exactly you need. Make a cup of rose tea (you’ll be able to find it at your local health food store). Light a pink candle and sit quietly. While slowly sipping the tea, say these words:

Goddess Aphrodite, help me please,

Fill my heart with love.

Show me the one who is meant to be,

Help me find the one I need.

Let him come now, let him come to me.

An’ it harm none, so mote it be.

See what happens in the next couple of days; perhaps you will meet someone, or you will realise what it is you are looking for. If not, and you are still undecided after three days, then repeat the spell with the candle and tea for seven nights.

Spells for women seeking women

Spellcasting of one woman for another woman is different to that of a woman calling for a man. We need different ingredients, as it were. Different genders have different vibrations and we must learn to blend with those if we want a certain outcome for our spells.

Therefore, the corresponding oils we would use here are myrrh, jasmine, sandalwood, ginger and peach. The colours are fuchsias, peaches, and purples.

A spell for enchantment

The Norse goddess Freya is particularly good to call upon in woman-to-woman spells, though when in doubt, always call upon Venus. This enchantment calls specifically upon Freya. Hold a piece of amber or a piece of amber jewellery in your hands and say these words:

Goddess Freya, empower this stone of the north with your charms.

Let the one who looks upon it love me unconditionally.

An’ it harm none, so mote it be.

Hold the amber in your arms for a while, infusing it with energy and power. Wear it, or carry it in your purse, and see who notices you or admires the jewellery.

Spells for men seeking women

The correspondences used in this section are different once again. This time, the man is doing all the hard work by drawing the woman to him. It is Mars and Venus, the ultimate lovers, that we call upon. However, there are several couples we could use here in their place: Jupiter and Juno, Neptune and Minerva, Apollo and Diana or Vulcan and Vesta.

Here, with male energy seeking out female energy, the oil correspondences to use are gardenia, geranium, rose, jojoba oil base, lavender and grape. The colours to be used are predominately reds.

Each of the gods and goddesses have their own colour too:

Zeus, Jupiter, Odin – white, silver

Poseidon, Neptune – blue

Ares, Mars, Thor – red

Aphrodite, Venus – pink

Hera, Juno – gold

Demeter, Gaia – green

Hades, Orcus, Pluto, Hecate – black

Athena, Minerva, Freya – yellow

Come to me candle spell

Buy a red candle and anoint it with rose, lavender and jojoba oil. If you can make the candle yourself, put three drops each of these oils into the red candle and wait for it to set. Then, place a needle halfway into the candle. As you push the needle in, envision the woman of your dreams, or the one you’ve met, coming to you. Light the candle and as you do so, say these words:

Love, love, come to me.

Love, love, and set my passion free.

An’ it harm none, so mote it be.

The spell will take effect when the flame reaches the needle, and the woman you want will feel the pull to you.

Spells for men seeking men

Once again, the correspondences are different to those used earlier, for spells that involve a man seeking another man need to channel the male energies of magic. The corresponding oils to be used are cinnamon, sweet almond oil, vanilla, sandalwood, sage, cypress, musk and patchouli. The gods to be addressed are Mars, who has pure male energy and will be employed in most of our spells, but also Thor and Eros; let us also return to the beginning and bring Cupid to our aid. The colours we should use are white, red, magnolia, green and black.

A sensual sex spell

Here we are going to make some massage oil especially for men. The base oil to use is sweet almond oil. Put three drops each of cinnamon, musk and sandalwood essential oils into the base oil. It is up to you how much base oil you use. Say these words as you shake up the oil:

Three times three,

Eros, I call to thee.

Grant pleasure to my love and me.

An’ it harm none, so mote it be.

After you have made the oil, put it into a dark glass bottle and date it.

There you have it. I hope you have enjoyed reading about the ways we can draw love into our lives, or enhance the love we already have. Next month, we shall look at specifically career magic and all that entails.

Blessed be and keep safe.

About the author:

Tudorbeth has been a practising witch for over 30 years. She has written many books on the subject. Her latest title is A Spellbook for the Seasons, published by Eddison Books.

www. thebritishcollegeofwitchcrafta ndwizardry.org/

