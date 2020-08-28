Your Numberscope for September 2020

To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them together, (eg: 16 December 1965 is 1 + 6 + 1 + 2 + 1 + 9 + 6 + 5 = 31).

* If they add up to 11 or 22, that’s your number.

* If they add up to a number that’s more than ten, you keep adding the numbers together until you reach a single digit, (eg: 3 + 1 = 4).

* Therefore 16 Dec 1965 would have a life path number of 4.

by Sonia Ducie, Dip.CSN.AIN

Seasonal changes can throw us off kilter. The autumn equinox brings about sudden growth and deep soul searching. It provides invaluable opportunities to make peace with the past. Let’s adapt, grow up, and take responsibility for co-creating our lives. Even taking little steps can add to the pot and make a huge difference. Endurance, focus and action.

1

Two steps forward one back – keep progressing towards your goals. Keep your mind steady and rise above distractions. Being consistent and following through with ideas and intentions will help you to thrive. It’s time to build on solid ground. What do you want? Where are you going? What values do you stand by and what can you let go of? Actions count.

2

You’re feeling your way through situations and deep emotions are surfacing to be purified. You really find out who your real friends are! Are you being a loyal friend? Instead of judging others accept that we’re all here to learn. Conflicts between your mind and emotions throw up indecision. Your soul knows what’s best. Breathing exercises may help you to feel at ease with life.

3

Your light is shining out from within your very being, and generously you spread your love around. Do you need a holiday from yourself? Weighing up and seeing life from different points of view will expand your horizon. Exercise is helpful to raise your vibrations, especially if you’re feeling extra sensitive or low. Join a class (online) and stimulate your body or mind.

4

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Can you sleep at night ? Your mind is searching for knowledge and wisdom to help you adapt to daily life. Socialising, writing, and walking with friends will help keep you grounded. You crave close emotional contact and are finding it easier to bond with others right now. Make the most of this special time for connection.

5

Life is change, change is life. To harness the vibrant uplifting energy blowing through your life, learn to be realistic and ground your goals. Your actions can inspire and motivate others to take essential decisions and encourage positive changes to their lives too. Nothing is set in stone – keep searching and questioning, keep seeking answers from within. Adapt to hearing new facts. Keep your nerve. All will be revealed.

6

You want to make sure contracts and commitments are nailed down, but no bit of paperwork can guarantee a certain outcome. Taking risks is part of life but reflect and measure issues carefully. You warm to proposals and new ideas. If your comfort zone is challenged mentally, emotionally or physically, breathe, adapt and allow for spiritual growth. Life creates solutions in wondrous ways.

7

Your resistance to change may create sensitivity around the equinox. Trust and patience carry you through life each day. Open your mind; cooperate with your soul and personality. Find balance within your work/life/play structure. Emotions are transitory but they teach you to feel others pain and to understand people. Use your skills and talents – share your wisdom.

8

Karma protects the divine plan. You may want one thing but gain something better. You open up old wounds to heal the past so as to improve soul-life satisfaction. Take your power back by listening, reflecting, and expressing yourself. You’re tenacious. A fighting spirit is essential; adhere to the art of compromise. Be aware of others feelings. Nurture yourself.

9

Empty your mind and allow soul to infuse higher vibrations into your very being. You anchor in new teachings from the lessons and wisdom you’ve received, by demonstrating your values to others. Letting go means letting in and allowing radical change of mind or circumstances. Like overhauling your diet or exercise regime. It can positively influence your mind and emotions.

11

It’s time to dream, to be inspired by beautiful poetry or art, and to refrain from over thinking. Turn inwards to soul for support. Your energy is high voltage and may leave you spinning into orbit – but life always settles to a new normal. Embrace emotional fears. Life is a gift. Tread each step consciously and be anchored to mother earth.

22

Back to zero, what a privilege. Focus on the here and now, not on the past. Empty your mind, meditate, work, rest, and play. You may start to relate to people in a deeper, more profound way if you allow yourself space to be. You teach people practical tools to enhance their daily lives. Or make them think about things they’ve never even considered before. All is well.

Sonia Ducie Dip.CSN.AIN. is a teacher at The Connaissance School of Numerology and a member of the Association Internationale De Numerologues. She has been a professional numerologist for more than 23 years and has written 12 books, which have been translated into 13 languages.

