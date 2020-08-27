Kindred Spirit Awards 2020: MBS Writer of the Year

Each year, the Kindred Spirit Awards celebrate those who make a positive difference in our lives. We’ve seen another year of wonderful work in the world of Mind, Body and Spirit, and this year you voted in your thousands to decide who would take away the awards in each category. The votes have been counted and the results are in… find out more about who has won in each category this year and why you voted for them.

This year’s winner in the MBS Writer category is Tim Freke, a philosopher with big ideas about the future of humanity.

MBS Writer of the Year: Tim Freke

Philosopher Tim Freke is an internationally-respected authority on world spirituality and the bestselling author of more than 30 books, which have been translated into 15 languages. He is pioneering a new philosophy of awakening and a visionary new understanding of the nature of reality known as Unividualism, which has touched the lives of hundreds of thousands of people worldwide.

Tim is one of the 100 Most Spiritually Influential Living People on the 2020 list in Watkins Magazine and presents life-changing events internationally and online. His latest books are Deep Awake and Soul Story.

timfreke.com

Category runner-up: Alla Svirinskya