Psychic Protection for Lightworkers

Lightworker George Lizos explains what a psychic attack is, and offers suggestions for protecting yourself against their energy-absorbing effects.

by George Lizos

It was 30 December 2017, and I was in Cyprus for the holidays when I got a call from a popular national TV channel. They invited me to go live on their morning show the following day for a 30‐minute segment, to give people guidance on setting their intentions for the New Year. I dedicated the entire evening and following morning to preparing for the interview, and I was so caught up in the excitement and preparation for it that I forgot to shield myself before going live. Long story short, the interview itself went great. I performed at my best, the audience loved it and so did the presenters.

However, as soon as I got off the set, it hit me. Suddenly, I was overwhelmed by strong feelings of nausea, dizziness, and a piercing pain in my stomach. I drove home and went straight to bed, where I stayed for the following two weeks.

I realised what went on as soon as it had happened, but by then it was too late to do anything about it. I had been psychically attacked. I’d exposed myself to thousands of people sending all sorts of thoughts and energy in my direction, and had no shield with which to repel or filter them. As a result, I was like an energetic sponge, absorbing other people’s energy until it burned me out.

I knew that psychic protection was important, but after that experience I realised that it wasn’t only important, it was necessary.

What is Psychic Attack?

Psychic attack is when someone consciously or unconsciously sends an intense wave of negative emotion – usually anger or jealousy – your way. Just like a physical attack, psychic attack hurts on physical, emotional and mental levels. The effects of it can last for as long as an hour to months, depending on the intensity of the attack.

Here are the most common symptoms of psychic attack:

Fatigue, exhaustion

Headaches

Feeling cold

Unexpected physical pain

Nightmares

Dizziness

Feeling like you can’t breathe

Unexpected depression

Mood swings

There are many types and levels of psychic attack. Whereas what I experienced was a severe case of a group of people directing energy towards me, in most cases, psychic attack is experienced when we unconsciously absorb other people’s negative energy as we go about our day.

How Psychic Attack Works

To understand how psychic attack works you first need to understand that you’re not just your physical body. You have many different other bodies that exist within and around your physical presence, but in parallel dimensions. This is commonly known as your aura, or auric field, which can extend up to 4ft outside of your physical body.

Due to their fluid and volatile nature auras can flow between objects, both sending and receiving energy. It is your aura that allows you to sense the energies of people and places as you walk through life, constantly giving you feedback about the world around you. Due to its heightened perceptive abilities, if unprotected, your aura acts like a sponge that absorbs all kinds of energies from people and places. Unless consciously cleared, this energy remains stuck in your aura and affects the way you think, feel and exist in the world.

The Need for Psychic Protection

Psychic protection means setting strong energetic boundaries between your personal energy and other people’s energy, allowing what’s your to be yours and what’s theirs to be theirs.

Empaths are far more susceptible to psychic attack than other people because we’re more sensitive to energy. As such, it’s easier for us to feel for, and subsequently be receptive to, other people’s energy. In many ways, this is a gift, since it allows us to connect to people on a much deeper level. However, if unmonitored, this gift can easily become a burden.

Additionally, our world has become increasingly interconnected, meaning that we interact with more people daily than we used to, both in real life and on our social media platforms. Simultaneously, more and more people are becoming aware of their psychic abilities and the potential of using energy in a conscious way. Although most spiritual seekers use their intuitive skills as a force for good, some don’t. As a result, being fiercely protective of our light and energy is more important now than ever before.

Practising Psychic Protection

The most empowering realisation I’ve had while learning and experimenting with different psychic tools and processes over the years is that the most powerful tools in our possession, and the only tools, really, are our own body and intention.

All psychic protection tools and processes do is help to amplify our own natural abilities for protection. So, while reading through and applying the psychic protection techniques that follow, be mindful of the attachments that you create to these techniques, and always remind yourself that you are the one that truly holds the power to protect your energy.

Process #1: Shield with Essential Oils

Essential oils hold the vibration and collective energy of the plant or flower they come from. By consciously calling upon its energy you can have a powerful elemental ally protecting you from other people’s negative energy and incoming psychic attack.

Choose your favourite essential oil in diluted form.

Hold the bottle in front of your heart and say: ‘I call upon the collective spirit of this plant/flower to protect me from negative energy and people’.

Add three drops of the oil in your palms and rub them together.

Extend your hands outwards and gently wave them around your aura, sending light to create a high-vibe elemental shield around you.

When you’re done, stand there for a few minutes with your eyes closed feeling and affirming the safety of the shield.

Process #2: Bathe in Rainbow Light

Rather than repelling psychic attack, shielding yourself with the rainbow light raises your vibration so that you don’t attract negative people or energy in the first place. The Rainbow Ray is a high-vibrational frequency light that has the ability to clear and recalibrate anything it comes into contact with.

It’s available to everyone who wants to use it and it’s usually brought forth by the unicorns. To bathe in the Rainbow Ray, ask your unicorn guide to shower you with rainbow light via its horn, the alicorn. Feel the light saturating your physical body and aura, asking it to raise your vibration so that you’re not a match to any kind of attack.

Process #3: Protection Mantra

When you’re centred, grounded, and in alignment with your inner being and authentic self, you’re naturally protected. Protection is usually required when your natural defences are low, or when you’re exposed to a great deal of intentional or unintentional negativity.

Using the following protection mantra and mudra will help you strengthen your natural protection defences when you feel your vibration starting to decrease:

Take a few deep breaths to centre and ground your energy.

Extend your dominant hand in a fist and thump it twice on your chest while declaring, ‘I am safe.’

This combination of mantra and mudra remind your body of its power to be safe and protected.

Keep thumping in a heartbeat rhythm for about a minute, or for as long as it takes to feel your vibration rise.

Find out more:

George Lizos is a spiritual teacher and intuitive, author of Be the Guru and the #1 bestselling Lightworkers Gotta Work, co-creator of Elemental Healing™ and host of The Lit Up Lightworker podcast. He helps lightworkers find their life purpose and work their light in real, palpable ways to create positive change in the world.

George’s latest book, Lightworkers Gotta Work, is available now.

IG: @georgelizos

www.georgelizos.com