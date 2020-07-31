Your Astrology Forecast for August 2020

The universal energy in August is one of preparation and reconfiguration, as we all prepare for some marked astrological changes. 2020 is a year when old structures are being torn away to bring in new advances in technology, society, and how we all work and live. For all of us, this should be a period when we begin to take stock of the past six months of 2020 and the changes that have been implemented by governments (evidenced by Capricorn’s movements). As we hurtle towards the end of the year, a major conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn in Aquarius will inform us all of the next cycle.

by Demian Allan

Notable Astrological Dates

3rd August – Full Moon, 11 degrees Aquarius, 16.59

19th August – New Moon, 26 degrees Leo, 3.42

22nd August – Sun enters Virgo, 16.45

Aries

20 March – 20 April

As Mars continues to travel through your own zodiac sign, it forms a tense aspect with the planet Jupiter during the next four weeks. This can indicate a lack of awareness of the finer details in any new schemes that you are trying to launch this month. The planet Saturn is also colliding with Mars, at the end of July, causing some potential complications in the working environment with those in authority.

Taurus

20 April – 21 May

Venus changes signs on the 8th, transiting the zodiac sign of Cancer. This creates a sextile aspect to your Sun: enjoyment and pleasure are in the air for you this month. This is intensified as we reach the end of the month as your planetary ruler Venus opposes Pluto. Cosmic forces are awakening you to stand up for yourself with another close to you.

Gemini

21 May – 21 June

Again, the emphasis is on money matters as Venus travels in your 2nd house from the 8th of the month. Venus is a planet that enjoys luxury, and therefore you need to be aware that temptation to overspend on goods that you don’t really need could be a focus over the next four weeks.

Cancer

21 June – 22 July

Don’t be afraid to commit to new projects with gusto and energy. This is a period when you can benefit from other people’s ideas. From the 8th onwards Venus enters your own sign, which imbues you with the ability to charm those around you into seeing your points of view.

Leo

22 July – 23 August

This is your birthday month, and as all signs experience in the month that they are born, there will likely be a reflective quality to the next four weeks for you. This is a period to take stock of the last 12 months and begin to plan for the year ahead, to create your vision for your future first in the mind’s eye, and then to write your ideas down.

Virgo

23 August – 23 September

On the 12th your ruler Mercury transits into your own sign – a welcome relief for you as you’re again able to convey your ideas in concrete form. In the later part of the month, you also have Venus travelling in your own zodiac sign. Couple this with Mercury’s entry into your sign, and this should be a month when new doors really start to open up for you.

Libra

23 September – 23 October

Your ruler switches signs from Gemini to Cancer on the 8th, which affects your solar 10th house of career and aspirations. This is a period during which you can charm employers and bring new creative insights to your work-life balance. Later in the month Venus opposes a retrograde Jupiter, which could lead to a certain amount of self-indulgence.

Scorpio

23 October – 23 November

Your planet Mars is going to meet up with Jupiter, Saturn and Pluto this month, bringing about some explosive results in your opinions and behaviour. This could be quite a testing month, and you’ll need all the patience you can muster over the next four weeks. Be prepared to stand your ground, but bear in mind that you don’t act too stubbornly.

Sagittarius

23 November – 21 December

Continuing the theme for the previous month, Jupiter is still aspecting Saturn and Pluto, and therefore creates changing circumstances in your life, and in particular your unconscious motivations and dreams. The trick to understanding yourself is to realise what drives you in terms of desire and fear. Once you have understood this, you can be a much more grounded individual.

Capricorn

21 December – 20 January

Venus enters your 7th solar house on the 8th, bringing a strong emphasis on relationships and business partnerships, but also to how other people relate to you. At the end of the month Venus will oppose Saturn in the sky, creating a rift between idealism and realism in romantic longing.

Aquarius

20 January – 18 February

Your ruler Uranus starts to move backwards from the 15th, creating a need for you to step back from yourself. This is an important development in your year, since you are being given the breathing space to think about where you are going and the quest that you are on now. Belief in yourself is going to be key in your reaching success, especially over next year.

Pisces

18 February – 20 March

To bask in the sun and unwind should be the theme for the Pisces this month, since your two rulers are still in retrograde. However, Jupiter continues to make a conjunction with Pluto in the friendship area of your chart. Look out for any acquaintances that have a slightly overbearing nature to them, and then make steps towads avoiding this kind of interaction if you can.

Find out more:

Kindred Spirit’s resident astrologer is Demian Allan. For a personal reading, visit Demian’s website:

demianallan.com