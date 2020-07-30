Your Numberscope for August 2020

To discover your personal Life Path Number, write down all the digits in your date of birth and add them together, (eg: 16 December 1965 is 1 + 6 + 1 + 2 + 1 + 9 + 6 + 5 = 31).

* If they add up to 11 or 22, that’s your number.

* If they add up to a number that’s more than ten, you keep adding the numbers together until you reach a single digit, (eg: 3 + 1 = 4).

* Therefore 16 Dec 1965 would have a life path number of 4.

by Sonia Ducie, Dip.CSN.AIN

In August, tough decisions made with love make them seem reasonable. Looking at life from upside down gives us another valuable viewpoint. Speak up for others and make sacrifices if necessary. Soul is pure, life is innocent: keep it sweet. We are reaping the rewards of seeds sown in the past. Success comes with effort. Together, we take responsibility for the world.

1

Recreation is important to keep your mind steady. How do you relax? Playing Scrabble, jogging, reading books, by finding new answers to age-old problems? Focus your mind on a flower or a tree or on a colour, allow yourself to connect at a deeper level. Be guided from within your soul. You find strength to overcome obstacles only if you persevere.

2

Taking life easy does not mean giving up, it means having the strength to say ‘I can’ or ‘I can’t’ at different times of the day or month. Life is not perfect and your emotions can confine you to a certain viewpoint. Writing a new long- or short-term plan or strategy for your life gives you solid boundaries for your creative output to pour through.

3

You want to have the last say and believe you’re right, but allow room for growth. You entertain others’ authority whilst giving them a wide berth if they’ve proved unreliable in the past. Your daredevil attitude is exciting, but watch out for the consequences. Keep up your focus and concentration. Express your soul and love yourself deeply. Live in the moment.

4

There is more to life than paying bills or material ownership. You’re reviewing your lifestyle with a fine tooth comb. You crave security and know life is fragile, but it’s also abundant and ever-replenishing. Friends thank you for your patience. You make people feel wanted and loved. You are seeking self-sustainability and success on every level. Discipline is required.

5

A new energy is being transmitted to your inner self – you’re absorbing the information like a sponge. Allow yourself to feel, sense, and to be receptive to the higher wisdom and source of authority. You can improve life for others, and create a new world systematically. Small changes make a huge difference. Keep on communicating and connecting.

6

Your heart is softening. You’re listening to music that melts away your fears. Your mind is powerfully optimistic. Express your deepest feelings through your creativity. It’s what you do, not what you say, that reveals your love to others. Strength comes through inclusivity and teamwork. Revaluate your life to see how you can improve your own comfort and emotional security.

7

You’re Zen about your physical environment, and symbolically you also upturn every bit of fluff in order to strengthen life. You realise that we all need to play our part. Your restless, optimistic mind powers you to turn a corner, and carries you upstream. You’re healing in a big way – this filters through to people around you. Your gift is seeing life simply as it is.

8

Give your authority to your soul; carry out tasks that can improve life for all. You have the charm to empower others to cooperate and collaborate, and to listen to you. You create a solid foundation. Extremes of emotions (despair) always give way to new levels of wisdom and understanding. Prop yourself up and give yourself a positive talking to if confusion sets in.

9

Selflessness and patience is required to see life from others’ points of view, and to allow them their peace. Over-organising information can frustrate your achievements. Be prepared to let go of ideals. Feel the love of soul overshadowing you, as well as the warmth of nature. Forgive yourself for all that did not pass by now putting in effort.

11

Dreams can be worked on step by step – peace and unity. Work harder at clearing the veil of illusion to live a more inspired daily life. Focus on your hopes, and then build a new world methodically. Feelings of futility and failure always occur just before the dawn. Know that everything is taken care of spiritually, and you are loved.

22

Endings are new beginnings. When you look back, you clearly see the positive life lessons that have emerged out of seemingly-stale situations. This fresh perspective brings soul wisdom and inspires spiritual awakening. Be open and transparent, and live your life in the sunshine. Warm to that which is important and discard unnecessary distractions. Friendships blossom when you are working off the same page.

About the author:

Sonia Ducie Dip.CSN.AIN. is a teacher at The Connaissance School of Numerology and a member of the Association Internationale De Numerologues. She has been a professional numerologist for more than 23 years and has written 12 books, which have been translated into 13 languages.

For readings, workshops and courses visit:

www.numerologyworld.org