Nature’s Craft: Money Magic

In this month’s Nature’s Craft column, Tudorbeth shares the secrets of money magic and wealth spells.

by Tudorbeth

Money is the most popular topic witches are asked about, second only to love. This huge topic covers everything associated with finances, and witches over the years have created hundreds – if not thousands – of spells to help with different areas associated with money, including debt, credit, savings, investments and even dealing with people who owe you money, to name just a few. Let us take a close look at this massive topic and see what correspondences we need to use.

The gods and goddesses of wealth and money are usually responsible for more than one area. For example, one of the key goddesses in money spells is the Celtic-Roman goddess Rosmerta, the consort of the god Mercury. She is also the goddess of fertility and abundance. In ancient depictions Rosmerta is usually holding a purse, which is why she was often called upon to help with money issues.

Mercury himself is the Roman god of financial gain, commerce, communication and luck, among other things, so he is a very valuable god to be aware of when dealing with money matters. The other gods and goddesses for money and wealth are Juno, Abundantia, Hermes and Plutus (not to be confused with Pluto, also a god of wealth). And, interestingly, the Roman goddess Venus governs both love and money. Therefore the Square of Venus can be used for both.

Finally we have Cerunnos, god of wealth, and in Norse religion the Viking Njord was a very wealthy god who granted land and wealth to worthy people, so he’s one worth remembering too.

The colours to be used in wealth spells are green, silver, gold and yellow. The oils and herbs to use are saffron, mint, ginger, basil, nutmeg, lemon balm, honeysuckle, cinnamon, marjoram and bay.

As with all things magical, money spells may require us to change our attitudes towards wealth. For example, we need to shift our thinking from ‘I can make do’ to ‘I deserve more’. But the universe can only do so much – we have to do some work too. We can start by sorting out our finances, checking statements and commitments. Do you really need that gym membership when you’ve only been once in six months?

The next spells on money and areas related to it are ways of channelling your thoughts and your will towards getting the outcome you desire. And by the way, we never mention to others that we have done a money spell. When working with money magic, we keep quiet until it has taken effect (if we ever do tell people at all about our spell work).

Square of Venus spell

Let’s begin with a classic Square of Venus money spell. Write out the Square of Venus (left) on green card or paper. Do this spell on a Friday night. We are going to ask the goddess Venus for some financial help. Write the amount of money you would like on a piece of paper and put it on top of the Square of Venus. Say these words as you do so:

Goddess Venus, help me please.

This amount of money I need.

Blessed Venus, thank you for your gifts.

An’ it harm none, so mote it be.

Leave the paper on the Square of Venus all night and in the morning fold it four times and place it in a drawer. If nothing happens in about a week, do this ritual again for seven nights.

The Square of Venus is very good for money spells. If you add up all the numbers horizontally, vertically or diagonally, they add up to 175. Breaking this number down to 1 + 7 + 5 we get 13, and 1 + 3 is 4, the number of money and wealth. That is precisely what spell casting is about, weaving through connections, the elements, space and time in order to achieve the goal we desire.

Basil

(Ocimum basilicum)

Herbs and flowers are particularly beneficial to money spells, and the most important herb you can have for drawing money to you is the beautifully aromatic basil.

Basil is the main herb in many culinary dishes from around the world, with its taste and colour giving many recipes that special flavour. Yet though this plant is used in many kitchens throughout the world, it also has many beliefs attached to it and for those who practice magic, it is the go-to herb for many wealth spells and charms. Indeed, the ancient Egyptians and Greeks believed it could open the gates of heaven for the soul to pass through. Nevertheless, it is a powerful herb to be respected in whatever context.

Spell to end money woes

Use a green candle and have some basil seeds nearby. We are going to plant the basil seeds and watch your money grow.

Over your green candle, recite the following:

Help me, Cerunnos,

Save me from my money woes.

Shed light on my financial strife

To help me find the path that is right.

Great Cerunnos, blessed be.

An’ it harm none, so mote it be.

Plant the seeds in a little pot of soil and tenderly care for them. Ask Cerunnos for help with money woes often, so that they become less and less.

Iris

(Iris)

This stunning flower is a butterfly magnet and their Greek name means rainbow, which says it all, really. The iris is also a fleur-de-lis, a symbol which has adorned many royal houses throughout Europe for centuries. No wonder then that in magic, this flower is connected to nobility, the establishment and notable institutions. Therefore, it is good in financial matters such as meeting with bank managers, accountants and tax affairs.

Try this spell if you are having problems in finance. Have a picture, painting or a real iris in a vase near you when you cast this spell upon it.

Iris finance spell

Royal Iris, strong and true.

Make my matters in finance as noble as you.

More money correspondences

In addition to the above correspondences there are further ones that you may want to try in your money casting. Write these down in your book of spells and try your hand at creating money spells using them.

Herbs and Fruit

Allspice is a good spice for money and wealth spells (and for healing). It makes a good incense.

Cinnamon has so many wondrous uses, it is a staple basic in any witch’s kitchen.

Pomegranate is a great fruit for fertility and for money.

Crystals

Citrine has always been a great stone throughout history. In many countries, merchants would carry a piece in their money boxes, thus it became known as the Merchant’s Stone.

Emerald is great for legal or business matters, so carry a piece when next seeing the bank manager.

Sapphire is the stone of wisdom, loyalty and truth.

Essential oils

Honeysuckle is a beautiful smelling oil, very sensual but also very positive when used in money spells.

Saffron oil is fantastic for its digestive properties; it also improves circulation and reduces high blood pressure. It is also the richest known source of Vitamin B2.

There you have it. I hope you have enjoyed reading about the ways we can draw money into our lives. Don’t forget last month’s article to harness and use the power of the sun this summer to also bring about the changes you have always wanted in your careers and finances. Next month, we shall look at love magic and all that it entails.

Blessed be, and keep safe.

About the author:

Tudorbeth has been a practising witch for over 30 years. She has written many books on the subject. Her latest title is A Spellbook for the Seasons, published by Eddison Books.

www. thebritishcollegeofwitchcrafta ndwizardry.org/

