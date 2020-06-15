Practising the Ancient Art of Spell-Craft

Continued from Part 1: Introduction to the Ancient Art of Spell-Craft

by Flavia Kate Peters and Barbara Meiklejohn-Free

Working with specific magical timings, moon phases, directions and elements for your chosen spell will enhance your magical work as you work with universal energies at their most potent. However, if you desperately need to cast a spell and can’t wait for a certain moon phase or weekday, you can still work your magic.

As long as you gather all your ingredients and tools, caste your circle and wholly focus your intentions and energy on what it is you need to achieve, though your spell may not be as powerful right away, it will work nonetheless.

Once you have an understanding of each moon phase, weekdays and directions, you will intuitively know when to do your spell. Every one one of us is different with unique moon signs in our astrological make-up due to the day, month and location of where we are born.

When you live in tune with the moon cycles your deep connection will naturally guide you as you feel and sense what is required, and when, to work your spells. The moon is considered to be one of the most powerful forces when working with spells and magic. It affects the tides, weather, animal behaviour, plants and even our own moods and feelings. We too are ruled by the phases of the moon, particularly women who reflect the cycles during their ‘moon time’. It’s important to create your own unique way of spell-casting to find out what works best for you.

Focus on what you want and remember, don’t leave anything out. You need to be focused with positive words and actions. You already have the emotions within you to fuel the spell you wish to work with. Prepare yourself on the day before working with your spell. You may want to meditate first, and ground and centre yourself by imagining roots growing from your feet into the ground. Once you are focused on your intent for your spell and have gathered your ingredients and tools, you should draw the rest of the energy from external sources such as the elements, deities of the weekday, direction and the moon. The energy should be built up slowly as you work on raising a cone of power for the spell. At this point direct and release it as you keep focused on your intent for the spell to work.

Creating sacred space

It’s important to create a place that is safe, private, and away from prying eyes. Make sure you will not be interrupted. A small room or even a shed is a perfect place to create a magical circle. If you have a garden, you might want to create a space to cast your spells under the moon, whilst imbued by the elements.

To purify your magical space use sage or mugwort, or a herb or incense of your choice. If you cannot burn anything in your space, you can procure sprays that have magical space-clearing properties.

Determine the boundaries of your magic circle

To do this you can either visualise a circle around you, sprinkle salt in a circle, or place a ring of candles around you physically or symbolically. A magic circle gives you protection and also contains the energy which is conjured and created within the circle itself. This magnifies and intensifies your ritual. Make sure all your tools and ingredients are within the circle before you start, plus any item(s) to represent the elements, seasons and directions you are working with:

EARTH Pot plant, rock/crystal, bowl of earth, salt, brown candle AIR Feather, bell, incense, yellow candle FIRE Candles (particularly red), a wand WATER Sea shell, bowl of water, mirror, blue candle

Centre, ground and protect

Stand in your magical circle and face the direction of north with arms outstretched, and say:

‘Spirits and ancestors of the North, element of Earth; I call upon you to help me create this spell.’

Repeat this in all four directions using the different elements: East and Air, South and Fire, West and Water. If you wish, you can also honour above, below and within.

Sealing the spell

Once you have completed the spell, close the circle you have been working in by stepping out of the circle, or visualising a doorway to step out of.

Then, seal your spell. Choose one of the four elements to suit the seal, depending on your magical ingredients:

Earth: gather your ingredients and place them in a cloth bag or tin and then bury in the earth. This way they are contained, together, grounded and protected.

Fire: burn your ingredients (if permissible)

Air: let the winds take any natural ingredients

Water: submerge into flowing, or a deep body of, water

Another way is to take all the ingredients, place in a bag or container and use a wax seal on the tin, box or cloth bag. You can then place on your altar for the spell to be infused with the energy of your focused intent until your spell is fully manifested, and give thanks.

Finally, here are a few safe but powerful spells you might like to work with.

Love Spell

Magical ingredients:

To open your heart chakra, hold a piece of rose quartz and light a pink candle on a Friday at dusk when the moon is full. Face the direction of south and say the following incantation:

Flowers of pink, crystals of rose

Bring me new romance, so I will not close

my beautiful heart, for I’m longing to share,

compassion and kindness, to be gentle and fair

Desires recognised, I wish to ignite,

my passionate dreams so that I might,

attract beauty and love into my world.

May deep the love mystery now be unfurled

To bring about romance, kisses and laughter

And be of my heart, happily ever after

Attraction shines brightly, it fills up my heart

Love now surrounds me, ne’er to depart.

Blow out the candle and direct the smoke of extinguished flame over your heart centre and say;

Gratefully I accept the magic of you,

of protection to assist in all that I do

Lend me the courage, build power in me

Assist my transcendence, So Mote It Be.

Finance Spell

Magical ingredients:

Take some patchouli oil and a black candle during a dark moon on a Wednesday evening. Face north and say:

Money makes the world go round

Lack of it can make one frown

Shrug off, ignore, try to forget

Responsibility owns debt

Carve owed amount on candle black

Annoint with oil to pay it back

Flame determines what one earns

Debt’s reduced as candle burns

Watch arrears melt away

Welcoming in a new pay day

Watch the entire candle burn down, to banish debt completely and say;

Gratefully I accept the magic of you

Of protection to assist in all that I do.

Lend me the courage, build power in me

Assist my transcendence, So Mote It Be.

Dream spell

Magical ingredients:

Place a clear quartz under your pillow during a full moon on a Monday night. Lie in bed to prepare for sleep, sipping chamomile tea, and say:

A soothing tea of chamomile

Will help me drift off in a while

With eyes closed, fall deep in sleep.

Journeys to take, wishes to keep.

Ride through rainbows, seek, explore

Limitations are no more

Dreams reveal what is to be

Trust in message, wait and see

As doors to the realms of dreams open up to you, say;

Gratefully I accept the magic of you

Of protection to assist in all that I do.

Lend me the courage, build power in me

Assist my transcendence, So Mote It Be.

About the authors:

Celebrity witches Barbara and Flavia are authors of 7 oracle decks, including the No.1 bestselling Witches Wisdom. Both are High Priestesses and teachers of natural and ancient magic who initiate others through the rites of passage of Wise-Craft. A formidable team, they work extensively around the world to awaken others to the magic of the Old Ways, and are key-note speakers at Witchfest International and regular presenters on the MBS & Pagan circuits. Television appearances include Celebrity Haunted Hotel & This Morning, and are considered the UKs favourite Wise Women.

Barbara and Flavia’s Spellcasting Oracle Deck (Hay House, RRP £15.99) is available now.

