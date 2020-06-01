From Feng Shui to Fertility: How Wearing Moonstone is Thought to Change Your Life

by Carrie Elizabeth

Linked with the Crown Chakra and Divine Feminine energy, this iridescent gemstone hailing from Sri Lanka, India and Australia is believed to inspire intuition and even boost psychic abilities.

Not just a pretty accessory, this ancient and magical gemstone is believed to possess countless beneficial properties. It is known to provide protection for travelling at night, voyaging at sea, childbirth and pregnancy – people even say that it can cleanse the digestive system and cure issues such as water retention and ease menstrual problems.

The Meaning of Moonstone

In India moonstone has always been sacred, with a special significance for lovers. It was believed that placing moonstone in their mouths when the moon was full would allow them to see their future! In Europe, moonstone was said to reconcile estranged lovers and to cure sleeplessness.

In Feng Shui and other spiritual practices, the moon represents the Divine Feminine. It’s a common belief that women’s fertility cycles connect with the waxing and waning of the moon, and many think that moonstone is known for balancing female hormonal and reproductive issues as well as emotions.

Just as the moon cycles connect women to the natural elements, wearing moonstone also helps to remind us that our lives, just like the tides, ebb and flow. Moonstone encourages compassion, empathy and is also thought to help the wearer to tap into their intuition and enhances psychic abilities – even clairvoyance.

Moonstone serves to activate the creative and intuitive power of feminine energy. It can help us balance and cool down emotions and stress, as well as putting us in tune with our femininity and empathy. Moonstone energy is ‘yin’; self-examining, receptive, and deeply connected to our subconscious.

The serene energy of the moonstone also invites creativity, healing and motherly protection into its wearer.

Moonstone Properties: a Breakdown

Colour: Opalescent and sometimes with a rainbow quality, Moonstone presents milky white hues with variants of blue, grey, pink or green.

Elements: Water, Metal & Earth.

Planet: Moon – moonstone is a natural crystal mineral believed to contain the energy of the moon, embodying ‘yin’ feminine energy.

Chakra: Working with the Sacral, Third-Eye and Crown Chakras, Moonstone is thought to connect us to Divine Inspiration, thus channelling it into the wearer’s own intuition.

Main Astrological Benefits of Moonstone:

Believed to act as a lucky and protective talisman for those who travel.

Associated with maintaining emotional balance and spiritual concord through meditation.

Enhances women’s hormonal balance and energy. Regulates the menstrual disorders and thought to relieve pain during child birth.

The strong connection to the moon makes it a calming stone that helps to control life’s daily stress and eliminates negative thoughts.

Believed to possess amazing healing properties, Moonstone helps improve the digestive system and hormonal growth. Also thought to aid the digestive system by helping to remove the toxins from blood.

Moonstone is a stone said to bring good fortune and boost finances.

This beautiful stone has always been associated with love and magic. It is said to bring true love to the life of its wearer.

Find out more:

Carrie Elizabeth is a British jewellery brand designed and based in London, England. Launched in November 2015, it was founded by Carrie Elizabeth Dennahy who spent her last 10 years working as a fashion and jewellery buyer. Having spent years travelling to New York, Asia and India looking at the worlds most beautiful jewellery, she realised that there were so many brands that she absolutely adored- but simply couldn’t afford! Spotting a gap in the market, she decided to leave her well established job and take a leap of faith to set up this wonderful brand that could offer stunning designs, but at affordable prices.

Our pieces are all ethically sourced and handmade in Jaipur India from the finest quality stones.

www.carrieelizabeth.co.uk/collections/moonstone