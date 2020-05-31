Kindred Spirits in Conversation: Anita Moorjani

Anita Moorjani talks about her experiences with cancer, entering into a coma and going through a near death experience, and the incredible message of unconditional love and deep wisdom she received.

Find out more:

Anita Moorjani is an international speaker and the author of the New York Times bestselling Dying To Be Me and her latest book, What If This Is Heaven? After a 4-year battle with cancer, Anita fell into a coma and was given days to live. As her doctors gathered to revive her, she journeyed into a near death experience (NDE) where she was surrounded by unconditional love and deep wisdom.

Phil Cartwright is a producer from London.

anitamoorjani.com

www.philcartwright.love