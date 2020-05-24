search by keyword
Kindred Spirits in Conversation: Sonia Choquette

May 24, 2020

Listen to author and storyteller Sonia Choquette discuss healing, walking the Camino de Santiago and her book Walking Home (2014).

 

 

Find out more:

Sonia Choquette is celebrated worldwide as an author, spiritual teacher, six-sensory consultant, and transformational visionary guide. Sonia is known for her delightful humor and adept skill in quickly shifting people out of psychological and spiritual difficulties, and into a healthier energy flow. She is the author of 19 internationally best-selling books about intuitive awakening, personal and creative growth, and the transformational leadership capabilities that reside within.
Phil Cartwright is a producer from London.

 

soniachoquette.net

www.philcartwright.love


Posted by: Leah Russell

