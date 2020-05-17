search by keyword
Kindred Spirits in Conversation: Robert Holden

May 17, 2020

Phil Cartwright and Robert Holden discusses love, family and The Happiness Project, his NHS-funded stress-busting program.

 

 

Robert Holden, Ph.D. is the Director of The Happiness Project and Success Intelligence. His innovative work has been featured on Oprah, Good Morning America, and in two major BBC-TV documentaries, The Happiness Formula and How to Be Happy, shown in 16 countries to more than 30 million television viewers.
Phil Cartwright is a producer from London.

 

robertholden.org/

www.philcartwright.love


Posted by: Leah Russell

