Kindred Spirits in Conversation: Byron Katie

Listen to Byron Katie and Phil Cartwright talk about letting go of suffering, ending cycles of depression, rage and self-loathing, and entering a state of constant joy.

Find out more:

Byron Katie has one job: to show people how to stop suffering. When Katie appears, lives change. As she guides people through her simple yet powerful process of inquiry, called The Work, they find that their stressful beliefs—about life, other people, or themselves—radically shift. Through this process, Katie gives people the tool to set themselves free.



Phil Cartwright is a producer from London.

thework.com

www.philcartwright.love