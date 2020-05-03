Kindred Spirits in Conversation: Lorna Byrne
Listen to Phil Cartwright’s interview with Lorna Byrne as they discuss God, the soul and guardian angels.
Find out more:
Lorna Byrne is an internationally bestselling author with more than a million readers around the world. Her books, Angels in my Hair, Stairways to Heaven: A Message of Hope from the Angels and Love from Heaven have been translated into 30 languages. Lorna has been seeing angels since she was a baby. Very unusually, she sees angels physically with as much clarity as the rest of us see people and she sees them every day.
Phil Cartwright is a producer from London.
www.lornabyrne.com
www.philcartwright.love