search by keyword
0 items - £0.00

Kindred Spirits in Conversation: Lorna Byrne

May 3, 2020

Listen to Phil Cartwright’s interview with Lorna Byrne as they discuss God, the soul and guardian angels.

 

 

Find out more:

Lorna Byrne is an internationally bestselling author with more than a million readers around the world. Her books, Angels in my Hair, Stairways to Heaven: A Message of Hope from the Angels and Love from Heaven have been translated into 30 languages. Lorna has been seeing angels since she was a baby. Very unusually, she sees angels physically with as much clarity as the rest of us see people and she sees them every day.
Phil Cartwright is a producer from London.

www.lornabyrne.com

www.philcartwright.love


Posted by: Leah Russell

TAGS:

You may also like...

How Facing Death Changed Everything About the Way I Live
The Life-Changing Power of Journaling and Freewriting
What Arises in Me is About Me