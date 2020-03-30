Natural Whole Food Essentials to Optimise Body Health

by Nat Hawes

There are many natural foods that should be included in the diet for overall health, and they should be organic to both avoid pesticide residues and to make sure they contain the optimum natural combination of nutrients required by the human body.

Consumed regularly, these foods will provide the body with the nutrients necessary to fight off bacterial, fungal and viral infections and repair any damage plus protect against common conditions such as bone and joint problems, cancer, diabetes, dementia, intestinal issues, inflammation, heart, kidney and liver disease, nerve and neurological issues and strokes to name but a few.

All vitamins are essential for important cellular processes involving the nervous system, immune system and the production and maintenance of neurotransmitters, antibodies, hormones, cells, messenger proteins, tissues, bones, skin, teeth and blood vessels. They are also essential for the utilisation and manufacture of many other nutrients including minerals.

Water-soluble vitamin C and most of the vitamin B complex dissolve in water upon entering the body, so they cannot be stored for later use as they are eliminated in the urine, meaning a constant daily supply is required.

Vitamin D deficiency is a condition which those that avoid the sun, use sunscreens, cover up with clothing or stay indoors are particularly prone to. It can lead to a poor immune system and problems with bones, joints and teeth. Just 10-15 minutes of midday sunshine on the skin can provide all that is required (but will not work through windows.)

Vitamin D is a natural antibiotic against all types of microbes (bacteria, fungi, parasites and viruses). It has shown, in scientific studies, to be more affective at preventing influenza than vaccines and anti-viral medications. Vitamin D levels can easily become deficient, especially November to April in the northern hemisphere, as the body only stores it for up to 60 days thus making an individual susceptible to infections. Blood tests should be done and extra vitamin D-rich foods like eggs and oily fish should be consumed. Mushrooms and hemp seeds are vegetarian alternatives.

Processed foods have been stripped of many nutrients during production which means that consumption of them will eventually lead to ill health due to nutrient deficiency. The steady increase of many human health issues correlates with locally grown organic whole foods being replaced by long shelf-life, pre-prepared and packaged fast-foods containing artificial additives, toxic residues and little nutritional value.

Minerals, often neglected but vital for the human bodily processes to function correctly, are severely lacking in the modern Western diet and even in the produce grown and sold as whole foods because to mass produce food quickly, today’s non-organic farming techniques strip the soil of minerals and never replace them, instead using artificial fertilisers and unhealthy toxic pesticides.

Medications and alcohol cause mineral loss too, and those taking part in intense physical activities also lose minerals faster. Doctors rarely test for mineral deficiencies unless a severe symptom is present, which can happen after a long period of deficiency and is often mistaken for other health issues.

Add the following organic foods to your diet for one month and feel the difference. Why not try various combinations for a healthy breakfast?

Seaweed

Dried algae and seaweeds are the most mineral-rich foods you can consume. They are also rich in vitamins B12 and K, which is required for vitamin D to transport minerals such as calcium to the bones. Sprinkling a teaspoon on eggs, fish, rice and vegetables and even sandwiches will be tastier and far healthier for it.

Chocolate (at least 84% cocoa)

Two or three small pieces after an evening meal is good for the brain and aids restful sleep.

Eggs

Consume two twice or three times a week for a good supply of many nutrients such as vitamins B12 and D.

Fruit

Fruit can help cleanse the blood and arteries and provide essential nutrients to help fight infections.

Apples: One per day.

Blueberries, grapes (red and black), pomegranates and strawberries: Consume a few of each every day.

Lemons and limes: Squeeze on all dishes such as fish, vegetables and rice.

Tangerines: Consume one or two per day.

Green tea

Consume two to three cups per day. Add freshly squeezed lemon juice and honey if desired.

Nuts

Brazil nuts (two per day) and walnuts (five halves per day). This provides protein and vitamin E and other nutrients essential for the brain and body.

Oily fish

Consume two or three times a week for omega 3 fatty acids, protein and vitamin D.

Seeds

Hemp, pumpkin and sunflower seeds. Sprinkle a small handful of these on all kinds of dishes, especially eggs, fish, rice and vegetables and even on sandwich fillers.

Spicy foods

Chilli, coriander, garlic, ginger, onions and turmeric: Use fresh to cook with regularly or a teaspoon of each one dried can be sprinkled on vegetables, eggs, fish or rice. All have powerful blood thinning and infection fighting properties. Fresh coriander or dried seeds will also help expel heavy metals from the body which can be helpful for those with dementia, multiple sclerosis or Parkinson’s disease.

Vegetables

Broccoli, butternut squash, kale, rocket, spinach, sweet potatoes and watercress. Mix the greens and combine and mash butternut squash and sweet potatoes as a daily side dish with the main meal. Add any combination of algae, citrus fruit juices, nuts, seeds or spicy foods mentioned above. Vegetables contain fat-soluble vitamins A and K and carotenoids and should be consumed at the same time as oily foods like cold-pressed hemp seed, olive or rapeseed oil, nuts, seeds, fish or avocado to enable absorption.

Note: Vitamin C increases iron uptake, which vitamin E inhibits. Vitamin C lowers manganese and zinc, while vitamin E helps increase manganese and zinc absorption. Therefore, it is advisable to consume foods rich in vitamin C, such as fruits and vegetables, with foods rich in vitamin E, such as nuts and seeds, at the same time.

About the author:

Nat H Hawes SNHS Dip (Advanced Nutrition and Sports Nutrition) has been researching the relationship between food, nutritional science and health since 2003. Originally prompted to do so by her father’s and friends’ health problems, her research rapidly broadened to embrace all aspects of nutritional health and she launched the website naturecures.co.uk in 2010 to share this knowledge. Since that time, the site has received over 4.5 million visitors from all over the world and acts as a barometer of health concerns internationally.

Nat is the author of Nature Cures: Recovery from Injury, Surgery and Infection (Hammersmith Health Books, £14.99)