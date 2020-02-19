Claire Gillman and Matt Kahn in Conversation
From issue 169 (Mar/Apr 2020) of Kindred Spirit, listen to Editor Claire Gillman’s full conversation with spiritual teacher Matt Kahn as they discuss Matt’s new book new book The Universe Always Has A Plan: The 10 Golden Rules of Letting Go (Hay House, released 24th March 2020).
Find out more:
From the publisher
Do you feel an insatiable drive to fulfill a mission greater than yourself? To be reacquainted with a long-lost desire to follow the excitement of passion, inspiration, and playfulness? Have you reached a turning point in your reality?
In this powerful work, spiritual teacher and intuitive Matt Kahn explores the 10 Golden Rules for emotional freedom-divinely curated and practical to the demands of everyday life. Infused into each rule is Matt’s loving, heart-centered perspective, to help guide you through your own profound spiritual transformation.
By overcoming self-sabotage, hardship, and anger, you will find true liberation and the infinite current of unconditional love that nourishes your heart. Matt’s energetically encoded mantras and exercises will enable you to jumpstart your spiritual growth and access deeper levels of ease, freedom, and joy. Unlock the Universe’s plan for you and the milestones that will become the personal testimony of your life on this Earth.