Feng Shui For 2020

by Althea S.T.

Feng Shui is a natural science which studies the energy Qi of the landscape, surroundings, and properties. When the energy flow and quality is good, this reflects positively on individuals’ lives (health, relationship, wealth) and businesses.

The purpose of Feng Shui is to help people understand and make use of the potential of their property. Among many different Feng Shui systems, the Flying Star has gained a lot of popularity. The Flying Star system is a study of how the Qi (energy) comes from eight directions and affects the property and each occupant. This system helps us to decipher the energy patterns within properties which are both seen and hidden, anticipate their effects on each resident (or business), and make improvements.

The Flying Star system comprises of many different techniques which are used to harness property potential and thus help the occupants to achieve their goals and obtain prosperity. However, there are the two basic ways to employ Flying Stars: slow and fast.

The slow way is about utilizing favorable locations and directions based on the Flying Star chart of the property. This is the permanent Feng Shui setting and its outlines are defined in a professional consultation. Since what we want to achieve here is a long-term prosperity, this is a very convenient way for families, because obtaining family happiness is a lasting thing. Business-wise, establishing a permanent Feng Shui setting is typically more suitable for big businesses which do not necessarily depend on market trends.

However, in this method the occupants will still experience smaller oscillations in luck due to the influence of annual energies. Also, the overall results are limited by the Flying Star chart of their property and the property’s main features. Moreover, all possible changes in immediate surroundings (new buildings/roads in the vicinity, etc.) could also affect the setting on a smaller or bigger scale.

The Flying Star system can be also be used to help people obtain their goals much more quickly. This is by making use of annual Flying Stars. This is an ideal way for all those interested in fast progress; it can particularly benefit entrepreneurs whose businesses require flexibility, constant upgrades, and adaptation to market trends. This approach requires that one follows a very specific annual (or monthly) Flying Star(s) – those which represent the qualities one wants to achieve.

In order to learn how to take advantage of certain Stars and get what you want fast, you have to follow the Annual and/or Monthly Flying Stars. To find the locations and directions to focus on in 2020, take a look at the Flying Star chart for the year 2020 (Annual Flying Star Chart):

In order to see how 2020 will affect your home, you have to find the locations of your main entrance, bedroom, and home office.

Since there are eight directions (North, Northeast, East, Southeast, South, Southwest, West, and Northwest), there are also eight corresponding locations in your home. To find them, you have to establish the exact facing degree of your property (the front side), or the exact position of North. You’ll also need a scaled floor plan, which you can obtain from your real estate agent (or you can ask a draughtsman for help).

Flying Stars and the Front Door

The annual Flying Star at the main entrance affects everyone in the property.

North

2020 will bring a lot of activity to the residents of the properties with the main entrance in North. Although this is a year of growth and initiative for them, it also comes with a certain amount of tension and stress. Accordingly, the occupants may find themselves becoming impatient and entering irritable and/or fighting modes more easily. The good news is that it’s possible to mitigate the negative influence of the Flying Star in North by sleeping and spending time in good locations (Northwest, Northeast, and Southeast). You can also place a tall lamp here.

Northeast

For the residents of a property with the main entrance in Northeast, 2020 tends to be a year of easy developments which will also offer opportunities for travel. With the help of the Flying Star in Northeast, the occupants could also more easily find the people who will provide useful advice, help, and/or support. Moreover, for those who want to sell their property, 2020 could be a good year to put this plan into action.

Northwest

For those having the main entrance in Northwest, 2020 will present wealth and business opportunities (especially to the breadwinner). Since it now becomes easier for the occupants of this property to improve their finances, find a better job, and/or get the help and resources they need, the time is right for them to take action (working hard from this location is also required in order to tap into the energy of this Star).

West

The residents of a property with the main entrance in the West will feel more passionate, enthusiastic, and their social life could get a significant boost in 2020. Although this enthusiasm also comes hand-in-hand with exaggeration and pressure, the overall atmosphere in this household will be still good for socializing and enjoying life’s little pleasures (going out, wining and dining).

Southwest

For those whose main entrance happens to be in Southwest, 2020 will be a year of gentle growth which will also come with some small annoyances. The Flying Star in Southwest could also bring strain into relationships between the females in this residence, opening a door to their disagreements. On the other hand, the good news is that 2020 also comes with gifts, shining brightly on the occupants’ love lives and academic aspirations.

South

Those living in a property with the main entrance in the South may feel that the year of 2020 is bringing a kind of slowing down. This is because everything will tend to develop at its own pace. Since the South also hosts the Illness Star this year, the elderly and those with sensitive health should pay attention to their immunity in 2020 (particularly those whose Life Gua is 9).

Southeast

For the residents of properties with the main entrance in Southeast, 2020 will be a year of completion and fulfillment. This year will also work well for their relationships, bringing about more social encounters and opportunities to date and establish a relationship (especially for Gua 4 females). Moreover, the residents (particularly the breadwinner) may expect a beneficial change in status as they can gain more authority and/or power.

East

For those having the main entrance in the East, 2020 will most likely not be the easiest year (especially for the breadwinner and the eldest son). Accordingly, the Rat Year is not the right time for the residents of this property to get engaged in risky ventures because the things can get very complicated and one could face serious losses. Thus, tread carefully this year and place a salt cure in East by the end of January 2020 to soothe this energy and prevent serious hardships, halts, and conflicts.

Flying Stars and the Bedroom

Bed location affects the sleep, health, energy, mood, and relationships of the person/people who sleep there.

North

Since the North in 2020 becomes a very active area, it is not the best location for a bed – especially for those anxious, overstressed, and preoccupied with life or work. In addition, since sleeping in North might also not be a great idea for irritable and tense individuals who already suffer from sleeping disturbances, they should aim for Northwest or Northeast instead (they could just move the bed in these sectors of the bedroom). Most importantly, North is also a great sleeping location for those who want to increase their chances to get pregnant!

Northeast

Since the energy in Northeast becomes beneficial for deep relaxation and rest in 2020, this location is great for placing the bed. In addition, sleeping here may benefit all those who want to re-own their inner peace and regain a sense of wellbeing. Relationship-wise, Northeast is especially beneficial for single males, because sleeping here can improve their relationship luck and increase their chances to find the right person and/or get married.

Northwest

Northwest is one of a few great locations for bed placement in 2020. You can move your bed to Northwest to enable gaining a good night’s rest and stabilizing your relationship. Since this area is also favorable for health, sleeping here is ideal for all those tired and exhausted individuals – as well as all those who want to strengthen their health.

West

In 2020, placing the bed in West is ideal for individuals who lack passion and who need more excitement in life. However, those prone towards cardiac issues and/or inflammations should be careful with West – especially during spring and summer of 2020. Love-wise, West is favorable for females and sleeping here can improve their love luck.

Southwest

When it comes to romance, Southwest is definitely a great bed placement area for singles and all those who want the butterflies in their stomach back. However, although sleeping in Southwest can benefit couples and all those in the search for romance, it still works best for single females. Sleep-wise, Southwest is a good location for good nights’ rest.

South

In 2020, South is not an ideal location for the bed of the sick, depressed, and/or under-confident people. It is also not a great choice for those who are elderly, pregnant, or in recovery and/or with compromised immunity. However, if your health is strong and you don’t suffer from sleep disturbances, you can still sleep in the South because sleeping here benefits deep rest.

Southeast

Southeast is a good area for bed placement in 2020, but it will work especially well for single ladies who want to find their soul mate and change their status. Southeast is also a great location for the bed of couples and all those who want to improve their health and find personal fulfillment.

East

If your health is not strong and if you are elderly, pregnant, or depressed, then East is definitely not your ideal location for bed placement and sleeping in 2020. The East is also not a great area for those who are already fighting with relationship issues because it can worsen the situation, while at the same time drawing energy, disturbing sleep, and affecting health. Also, stay away from East if you’re entangled in an abusive relationship.

Flying Stars and the Desk

Desk location affects one’s ability to focus, as it influences academia, career, and wealth.

North

If you’re about to start something new, placing your desk in North and working from this location might be a great idea! North also benefits the artists and all those in creative professions, because being here and absorbing the energy from this location can positively affect their inspiration and motivation. Also, if you want to impose yourself as a leader in what your do, you should consider working from North in 2020 as well.

Northeast

If you’re into trade, hospitality, or transport, then Northeast might be a good location for your desk in 2020. Actually, there are two great locations in Northeast; Northeast 3 and Northeast 1. While Northeast 3 is ideal for everything travel and foreign markets related, Northeast 1 is a great area for those in predominately male-related businesses (car industry, male fashion, sport, etc.). Individuals whose work depends on communication and/or who write for their living should also consider making use of Northeast this year.

Northwest

In 2020, Northwest becomes an ideal location for entrepreneurs and all businesspeople who want more work, lasting projects, and stable income. Also, Northwest is a great area for the office/desk placement of investors and others who show interest in long-term investments. If you’re ready to work hard to achieve your goals and increase the wealth, you should aim for Northwest this year!

West

If you’re an influencer (or want to become one) and you desire achieving success via social networks, then West is the right location for your desk in 2020. West is also beneficial for all those in media-related businesses, as well as those individuals (and businesses) who aim towards launching a new career, getting a promotion, and/or increasing their popularity and fame.

Southwest

This year, Southwest is the right location for those who work in marketing, networking, and fashion-related industries. Go for Southwest 1 if you want to get grants, loans, or other kinds of financial injection. Choose Southwest 3 if networking is vital in this phase of your business; consider placing your team leader in this particular location. In addition, since Southwest is also favorable for everything academic, it’s a good area for those in education, science, and research.

South

In 2020, the South is an ideal location for the desk of those who want to engage and/or excel in property related businesses. Accordingly, this location is great for real estate agents, but also property developers and all those in the construction business and property investments. Facing South 2 this year may be your secret weapon for getting strength and power.

Southeast

If you’re interested in status and position improvement, and/or getting more respect from coworkers and people in your industry, then Southeast might be the right location for you in 2020! This area can also benefit those who are considering partnerships and the ones who want rank and status enhancement.

East

If you’re not eager to bite the bullet and take great risks, then you’d best stay away from the East in 2020! Also, the East is not a great location for the desk of those who are already stuck in deep lawsuits, debts, and losses, because their problems may get only worse. However, if you’re an investor and/or entrepreneur ready for ‘’all or nothing’’, then East (particularly East 2) is definitely your area this year!

