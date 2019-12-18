Gifts For Your Gut: Alternative Christmas Dinner for Bowel Health

Tonia’s Winter Warmer Soup

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

2 tsp cumin seeds

3 tsp coriander seeds crushed

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 red onion chopped

2 carrots roughly chopped

1 fennel roughly chopped

2 cloves garlic or garlic infused oil if garlic affects your gut

1 ½ pts vegetable stock

1 x 400g plum tomatoes or fresh grated tomatoes

1x 200g cans chickpeas drained

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

Bunch coriander, chopped

Greek yogurt, or coconut yogurt if dairy intolerant

Method:

1. In a large saucepan, dry fry the cumin and coriander until they start to jump/pop.

2. Add the oil and onion and fry gently until transparent (but not browned).

3. Add carrots and fennel.

4. Add tomatoes.

5. Add the stock.

6. Simmer for 30-40 minutes, or until all the vegetables are soft.

7. Blitz the soup to a smooth texture.

7. Add chickpeas and simmer for another 5 minutes.

8. Season to taste.

Serve hot with a dollop of yogurt and a sprinkling of coriander, and lots of bread for dipping.

Tonia’s Turkey Burgers with Greek Tomato Salad

Serves: 4



Ingredients:

Greek Turkey Burgers

1 lb ground turkey

1 cup fresh baby spinach, chopped

3 spring onions

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese (plus more for serving)

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon dried oregano, rubbed between the palms of your hands

½ teaspoon salt

1 clove of garlic, crushed, or garlic infused oil if garlic affects your tummy

2 eggs

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

Greek Tomato Salad

1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered

3 spring onions

2 tablespoons chopped flat leaf parsley

2 teaspoons red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon olive oil

Salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste

Other ingredients

4 pita bread rounds

Tzatziki sauce for serving

Method:

1. Combine all of the salad ingredients in a bowl and stir together until combined. Taste for seasoning, cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

2. In a large bowl combine the spinach, spring onions, feta, eggs, dill, oregano, garlic, salt and pepper.

3. Add in the minced turkey and use your hands to mix everything together, but make sure not to overwork the meat.

4. Form the meat mixture into 4 patties.

5. Heat your grill, grill pan, or skillet over medium heat. Spray or coat the grill/pan with oil.

6. Grill the burgers for approximately 4-6 minutes, then flip over and grill another 4-6 minutes on the other side (or until done).

7. Serve the turkey burgers in pitas topped with tzatziki sauce, Greek tomato salad and more crumbled feta.

The Mac Twins’ Figgy Pud Twist

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

500ml kefir (organic is best if possible)

8 large figs

2 tablespoons honey/maple syrup

½ teaspoon vanilla paste

Handful of crushed pistachios

Method:

1. Mix the kefir, honey/maple syrup and vanilla together in a mixing bowl and set to one side.

2. Slice the figs into 5-6 slices and line the inside of each bowl (so they are visible from the outside).

3. Pour in your kefir mix.

4. Roughly chop the pistachios and sprinkle on top of each bowl.

Find out more:

Bowel & Cancer Research is a leading and innovative medical research charity that also understands the practical challenges faced by people living with bowel conditions. Christmas is a time of over-indulgence for most, with late nights, too much alcohol and rich foods, which can all present difficulties for those with gut-related illnesses such as IBS, or sensitive tummies.

As part of its Christmas campaign, Gifts For Your Gut, Bowel & Cancer Research together with chef Tonia Buxton, The Gut Stuff founders The Mac Twins and expert nutritionist and Bowel & Cancer Research ambassador Lily Soutter, has compiled the ultimate gut-friendly alternative Christmas dinner.

To find out more about the campaign, get access to great tummy-friendly tips and to view the full video visit www.bowelcancerresearch.org