The Power of Visualisations and Their Use in Energy Management

by Natasha Price

I love guided visualisations. I believe that they are a powerful way to allow the conscious mind to relax and for the subconscious mind to step forward. When taking part in a guided visualisation we are allowing our brain wave state to slow sufficiently for the filter between our conscious and subconscious minds to drop, and therefore gain access to information which we already hold but are not aware of.

Visualisations are, of course, a form of meditation – but when we focus on words describing imagery in meditation, it becomes a visualisation. By listening to the words being spoken which form an image in our mind’s eye, our conscious mind remains occupied and the mind chatter decreases.

The visualisations that I have included in my first book Freedom of the Soul are all scenes that I have seen whilst having past life regression sessions. The imagery within them has stayed with me very clearly and has been incredibly powerful in showing me the way forward on my spiritual path. One of my favourites is the Healing Light Meditation, which is included free on my School of Energy website. It was the first visualisation that I wrote following a particularly vivid session, and I just found it amazing that firstly I had seen it, and secondly that it had such a powerful meaning.

The session revealed a group of people in a beautiful courtyard garden. We were positioned around the edge in a giant circle protected by a covered walkway. A beam of vibrant white sparkling light came down into the centre of the garden, and one by one each of the people in the circle, including myself, stepped forward and scooped a handful of the light into the palms of our hands. The people then placed the light into their bodies with the intention that it would go where it was most needed. The light filtered through their physical bodies and into the mental, emotional and spiritual layers of their energy field, stopping and being absorbed where the energy required assistance.

It was incredible imagery, and I have used the resulting visualisation for both individuals at the start of their path, and those who are more experienced. It allows you to highlight what the next step is for you, and what you need to focus on to move forward. Where this scene came from, and whether it was a past life or something that my subconscious had made up to help me focus on where I needed to go next, doesn’t really matter. What matters is that it has been incredibly helpful to me and others. It is an excellent example of energy management, and a great way to kick start the process.

It is so important in my view to actively look at the health of your energy field at regular intervals, and I personally have developed a daily structured energy management routine to ensure that all aspects of my energy are flowing freely and to their optimum. In energy management the aim is to clear negative emotions, thoughts and perspectives from our energy field so that our energy remains clear and flowing. I explain the concept of an energy field as a giant bubble around us with our physical body in the centre, a bit like a snow globe with us as the ornament. However, our physical body is not separate from our energy field, as the energy flows through and within us. It is part and parcel of the same fluid, organic piece of machinery, and you cannot separate one from the other.

I see the surface of the energy bubble like an oil on water painting with bright flowing colours. However, if the energy is not flowing properly it will start to stagnate, spike, and even break. If that happens then physical symptoms will develop, as they are often our body’s alarm system that there are emotional issues in our energy field that need to be dealt with. An important element is to connect to and understand how your chakras are functioning, as they are the wheels, or vortexes, within your energy bubble that move the energy around. If the chakras are blocked, closed, or struggling, your energy is not going to be flowing correctly. By connecting to your chakras on a regular basis through visualisation, you can recognise when they feel out of balance, closed, or simply not spinning to their optimum.

I recommend to my clients that they try all sorts of different processes and techniques including meditation and visualisations which work so well for me, but also affirmations, breathing techniques and crystals, seeing which methods resonate with them and which they feel they can incorporate into a daily routine. I also recommend that you journal your feelings whilst trying these processes, so that you can see when an exercise has really shifted negative emotions and changed how you feel. The processes that I recommend are set out in my book and can be worked through alongside any other treatments or healing processes that you are undertaking. If you are feeling lost, unsure of where you are going in life, have suffered a recent trauma or are feeling depressed or low, try these processes. It can bring you back to a centred balanced state, and provide the structure and foundation on which you can rebuild your security and strength.

About the author

Natasha Joy Price is an energy therapist, teacher and author. Natasha is passionate about energy and how getting to know your energy field can only benefit you on a physical, emotional and spiritual basis. Her first publication, Freedom of the Soul, is now available on Amazon.

Natasha has upcoming Reiki teaching days of Mother and Child Reiki (15th December), Reiki 1 (22nd December), Reiki 2 (29th December) and Masters (5th January 2020). She can be contacted via her websites www.dandeliontherapies.co.uk or www.energyschoolcourses.co.uk

