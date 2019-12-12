Angel Numbers: Claire Gillman and Kyle Gray in Conversation
From issue 168 (Jan/Feb 2020) of Kindred Spirit, listen to Editor Claire Gillman’s full conversation with angel expert and bestselling author Kyle Gray as they discuss Kyle’s new book Angel Numbers (Hay House, released 19th November 2019).
Find out more:
From the publisher
Are you seeing number sequences like 11:11 and 4:44 everywhere you turn? If you always see the same numbers repeated – from license plates to receipts and digital clocks – it could be your angels sending you a message. Angels are divine messengers who have existed in some form in almost every religion and culture since the dawn of time. In this digital age, they are finding new ways to remind you of your higher truth. Best-selling angel author Kyle Gray explains exactly what your angels are trying to tell you through these repeated sequences, from numbers 0 through 999 and popular digital clock combinations like 1:23, 21:12, 22:22, and 5:55. Whenever you need guidance from your angels, simply ask. Know that your angels are always listening and looking for an opportunity to send you a reminder that they are near.
Kyle’s website:
Destiny Calculator:
https://destiny.kylegray.co.uk/