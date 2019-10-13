Universal Symbols: The Distant Healing Hon Sha Ze Sho Nen

by Natasha Joy Price

This powerful symbol is the last of the three symbols attuned to Reiki 2 students, along with Cho Ku Rei and Sei He Ki written about in my previous articles. The name of the symbol, Hon Sha Ze Sho Nen, is commonly translated as ‘No past, no present, no future’ and is used primarily to send distant healing across time and space.

When using this symbol reiki energy is sent into a situation in the past, across distances in the present, or into future events. It really is quite an amazing tool to have this knowledge, and access to it for yourself and others. Hon Sha Ze Sho Nen‘s vibration merges with the energy field of an individual or the energy of a place or situation, rather than with the physical body. If sending to a person or pet, it is most effective sent to the energy field as a whole so that the energy can then be free to dissipate to where it is required most, whether that be on a physical, emotional or spiritual level. It is the energy itself that has the knowledge as to where it is needed most. We are merely acting as a channel or facilitator.

Another perhaps more accurate translation of the five characters which make up the name of this symbol is ‘Correct thought (or correct mindfulness) is the essence of being‘. By using the Hon Sha Ze Sho Nen symbol we become one with the energy which flows through us and across all time and space. If you view the path that we take through life from birth to death as a single stream of energy, the idea is that we can send energy and intention to any part of that path – whether it be past, present or future – for our highest will and good.

By being attuned to this symbol, students can direct energy into the past to heal old wounds and allow clients to release negative emotions held from past situations and events. Energy can also be sent to absent clients across time and space, across any distance, to help with present issues, and energy can be sent to future appointments, meetings and events to prepare the energy for the best result. This is an empowering way to create an open and optimistic mindset with the expectation of good things to come.

As with all reiki sessions the intention of the practitioner or student is so important, it literally is the key to unlocking the energies and sending them with positive intent to where they are most needed. It is a useful tool where the client is uncomfortable with a conventional one-to-one session, is in a distant country, or when a session is required in an emergency. In whichever way you chose to use this symbol it really is a powerful vibration which can be sent to anywhere on your Soul Continuum, or that of your client’s, creating a positive ripple travelling to where it is needed most. A very valuable and effective tool.

About the author

Natasha Joy Price is an energy therapist, teacher and author. Natasha is passionate about energy and how getting to know your energy field can only benefit you on a physical, emotional and spiritual basis. Natasha offers individual sessions, teaches Reiki and her own Soul Continuum Healing modality and her first publication, Freedom of the Soul, is now available on Amazon.

She can be contacted via her websites www.dandeliontherapies.co.uk or www.energyschoolcourses.co.uk or by email dandeliontherapies28@gmail.com

