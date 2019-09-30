Cooking With Chlorella: The Superfood Supplement

by Christine Bailey

Algae might not sound like the most appetising thing to add to your cooking but chlorella, a type of freshwater algae, is appearing as an ingredient on the menus of some of the country’s leading healthy restaurants, such as Camilla Fayed’s Farmacy Kitchen. It’s also being recommended by leading nutritional chefs, who claim it not only adds a splash of vibrant colour to dishes but a host of health benefits too, which could include everything from helping with muscle fatigue to reducing period pain.

Award-winning functional nutritionist, chef and author Christine Bailey, who has over 14 health and recipe books to her name, shares some exciting ways to include chlorella in your cooking…

Broccoli, Fennel and Pear Soup

This is a beautiful, light yet creamy soup – perfect for detox days. The addition of pear provides a natural sweetness to this soup, which is rich in pectin, a soluble fibre to support bowel health.

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 28 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

1 garlic clove

150g broccoli, chopped

1 fennel bulb, chopped

600ml vegetable stock

1 pear, cored and chopped

1 tsp Sun Chlorella powder

Olive oil for drizzling

1. Heat the olive oil in a large pan and sauté the onion and garlic for a couple of minutes.

2. Add the broccoli and fennel, and stir to coat in the oil. Add the vegetable stock and bring to a boil. Simmer for 20-25 minutes until the vegetables are tender. Place the soup in a blender with the pear and chlorella powder, and process until smooth and creamy.

3. Serve with a drizzle of olive oil.

Lime Green Beauty Shake

Green smoothies are so versatile, and are a great way to cram in more greens into your diet. I like to add green superfoods such as spirulina or chlorella, which are packed with antioxidants including vitamin A and E, which protect the skin from free radical damage and reduce the signs of aging. Coconut water provides valuable electrolytes to hydrate the body quickly, making this a useful pick-me-up when you feel fatigued.

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

250ml coconut water

1/3 cucumber chopped

Zest and juice of 2 limes

1/4 ripe avocado

2-3 mint leaves

Handful of spinach leaves

1 tsp Sun Chlorella powder

1 tsp granulated stevia or xylitol to taste

Handful of crushed ice

1. Simply place all the ingredients in a high-speed blender and process until smooth.

Superfood Truffles

These little chocolate nuggets are supercharged with chlorella to energise the body.

Preparation time: 10 minutes (plus 4 hours chilling time)

Makes: 16 truffles

Ingredients:

115g cashew nut butter or tahini

60g maple syrup

2 tbsp cacao powder

60g melted dark chocolate

60g dried cranberries or cherries

Pinch of sea salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp Sun Chlorella powder

30g shelled hemp seeds

1. Place the cashew nut butter, maple syrup, cacao powder and melted chocolate in a food processor and combine. Add the remaining ingredients and process to form a dough. Chill in the fridge for several hours until firm enough to roll into balls.

2. When the mixture is firm, use a spoon to scoop out walnut-sized pieces. Roll into balls and place on a sheet of baking parchment. Roll the truffles in a little shredded coconut, or dust with cacao powder to serve.

About the author

For more information on Christine Bailey please visit www.christinebailey.co.uk, where you’ll find information on her books, including Go Lean Vegan, The Gut Health Diet, The Brain Boost Diet and My Kids Can’t Eat That! – a friendly, no-nonsense guide to everything you’ll need to take a functional, holistic approach to food allergies or intolerances in your child, including 60 delicious, family-friendly allergen-free recipes.

