Universal Symbols: The Calming Sei Hei Ki

by Natasha Joy Price

Whilst Cho Ku Rei is the power symbol and quite literally brings energy in, or disperses energy out, the second symbol taught to Reiki 2 students is the calming and soothing Sei He Ki (pronounced Say He Key) symbol. This powerful symbol is associated with the interplay between the mental and emotional, or conscious and subconscious parts of us.

The actual phrase Sei Hei Ki has been interpreted as meaning ‘God and man become one’ or alternatively ‘The earth and sky meet’, both referencing the connection between two elements, the conscious or mental body, and the subconscious or emotional body.

Sei Hei Ki has two main aspects to its use. The first is to initially bring up and release emotions which lie behind mental, emotional and physical issues, and particularly where psychological issues such as alcoholism, overeating and smoking are present. Its use can assist the client in discovering the reasons why these behavioural responses have occurred. The second is to help clients to reprogram their minds with positive responses and habits in their place. For this reason, the Sei Hei Ki is seen as the symbol which assists in creating balance, peace and harmony and a way to assist clients with issues such as anxiety, stress, fear, low mood and depression.

Sei Hei Ki can be used individually or in conjunction with other reiki symbols, allowing the practitioner to literally layer energy and different frequencies. Remember that these symbols each have their own vibration signature which causes our own energy to vibrate and shift in response. Used together they create a unique combined vibration.

They can be used by drawing them in the energy field of the client, on your own palms when giving a treatment, or alternatively said or chanted aloud. Whichever way you wish to utilise their energy, they can have a great effect on a client’s sense of wellbeing. This is also true when used in a space such as your own home, or a meeting where some calm and balancing energy would be beneficial.

Another way that the Sei Hei Ki can be used is to improve memory. This is because it is believed to make connections between the two hemispheres of the brain. If drawn or written on the pages of a book, it is easier to recall their content, and by drawing the symbol above your head in the Crown Chakra area you can more easily recall or locate lost items. Sei Hei Ki can also be an effective protection tool, both energetically when drawn in your energy field, or physical when drawn on the body. In both cases negative energies are deflected away from the area and the symbol acts almost like a balm to our energetic and physical aspects.

