WIN a Bundle of Fair Trade Coconut Oil Products

To celebrate World Fair Trade Day, Dr. Bronner’s is giving away to Kindred Spirit luckiest winner a bundle of its Fair Trade healthy body must-haves in the Coconut Oil Gift Basket .

Including a jar of Dr. Bronner’s Organic Virgin Coconut Oil farmed from their very own coconut grove in Sri Lanka, a tube of the new natural All-One Toothpaste and three of the best-selling Pure Castile Liquid Soaps plus much more, this is any natural beauty fan’s dream come true! Dr. Bronner’s products are certified Fair Trade and sustainably support small scale producers and farming communities across the globe. To source their baskets, Dr. Bronner’s have partnered with PINARTE, a women’s cooperative based in Cinco Pinos, a small village on the Pacific coast of Nicaragua, which now employs over thirty women who make their living by weaving pine needle baskets. Dr. Bronner’s fair trade products mean you can keep clean with a clean conscience! To learn more about Dr. Bronner’s global celebrations of World Fair Trade Day, go to: www.drbronner.com or www.drbronner.co.uk.

For this year’s World Fair Trade Day, Dr. Bronner’s are promoting ‘Journey to Serendipol’, an eight minute documentary about Dr. Bronner’s Fair Trade and Organic Coconut Oil from Sri Lanka, now subtitled in German, French, Japanese, Korean, and Mandarin. You can watch it here.

Fair Trade is a movement that empowers farmers to organize and earn a livelihood within the highly competitive global marketplace. Started by the World Fair Trade Organisation, World Fair Trade Day began in 2001 to showcase the small-scale producers and farmers at the heart of the global fair trade movement and the contributions they make to healthy, sustainable communities around the world. World Fair Trade Day is now celebrated by millions of people across every continent (except Antarctica), and is led by the World Fair Trade Organisation and other fair trade movement partners. For the last six years, Dr. Bronner’s has partnered with the organisation ‘Fair World Project’ to organize successful campaigns in retail stores in the United States to connect dedicated fair trade brands with consumers. In 2017, it will be the first year Dr. Bronner’s celebrates World Fair Trade Day globally – follow the action with the hashtag #BeFairEveryday.