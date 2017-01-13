Uproot Your Limiting Beliefs

Three of the most common unconscious beliefs that keep you stuck and how to change them.

by Carol Talbot

If you want to change a behaviour or belief, it can be challenging using willpower alone. You have to get into the unconscious mind and change it there.

Most commonly in the New Year, and actually all the year round, we make resolutions and goals. They’re usually the same ones as the last time and “this time it will be different!” we cry. We vow to get to that 7am gym class; to read that 18th Century novel; eat more green vegetables; drink less wine; listen to classical music, and meditate every morning… so why don’t we do it?

The answer is simple. It’s because your unconscious mind is running the show.

Every single behavior that you demonstrate – good, bad or ugly – is actually run by your unconscious mind. So if you want to change a behavior or belief, it can be challenging using willpower alone. You have to get into the unconscious mind and change it there.

It’s like running a new program on a computer. First, you need to install the program – or at least upgrade the existing software.

Here’s why: Research indicates that the unconscious mind has you running on autopilot 95 per cent of the time.

That means the conscious mind provides five per cent or less of our cognitive activity during the day, so even when you think you’re consciously making a decision, you’re not. Indeed, you are operating from pre-existing programs running at the unconscious level.

The good news is you really can reprogram the ‘software’ in your brain.

A lot of the thoughts and attitudes rumbling around in your brain were probably programmed during childhood, which means they’re out of date. It’s also likely that many beliefs that guide your life aren’t even your own. They were adopted from your family, culture or heritage.

There’s a lot involved in unbinding those ties to the past, here are a few tips to point you in the right direction.

#1 Limiting Belief: ‘I’m not good enough, no one in our family ever amounts to anything’

How to clear it: Understand that belief creates experience. People often think that experience is what leads to beliefs, but it’s actually the other way around. Your beliefs shape your destiny. For example, if deep down you believe you’re not good enough to accomplish something, then that belief will create the reality. It becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. So when was the last time you examined your beliefs? Are they outdated and only supporting a limited view of what’s really possible for you? Maybe it’s time to choose your own beliefs rather than operate from those passed down by your ancestors.

#2 Limiting Belief: ‘I’m just unlucky, I can’t do anything about it’

How to clear it: Be the cause for all the effects in your life. Life is a chain reaction of causes and effects. Everything that happens was caused by what happened before and is the effect for what will happen next. Some people seem stuck on the ‘effect’ side of life, bemoaning their bad luck. Others habitually think of themselves on the ‘cause’ side of life, always doing and achieving things.

The question to ask yourself is ‘how have I created this and more importantly, what can I do about it?’

#3 Limiting Belief: Sh*t happens / It’s Sod’s law / Bad things like that always happen to me…

How to clear it: Pay attention to your language because your words say more than you realise. The way we share and express our thoughts and beliefs is through language. And the language we use makes a huge difference. You can change the language you use every day to label people, events, situations and circumstances in your life. As soon as the label you put on them changes, your experience and perception of the person, the event, the situation or the circumstance also changes.

Once you realise you’re creating your life as you go along, it gives you the power to change. You can choose to pay attention to different things, interpret experiences differently, feel differently and act differently.

Carol Talbot is the author of YOU The Divine Genius. Carol is a motivational speaker sought-after by organisations and individuals seeking a learning consultant, thought-partner, and keynote speaker with a difference. Carol combines the edginess of systems such as NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) and Fire Walking with the ‘coal face’ of business and life. For more than two decades, Carol has helped individuals and teams worldwide ignite their creativity and greatness. Whether one-on-one or to an audience of thousands, when Carol speaks, people listen. She is also a Certified Trainer of Hypnosis and a Certified Master Trainer of Time Line Therapy. Her latest book, YOU The Divine Genius launches globally at the end of January 2017. Talbot is also the Amazon bestselling author of Breakthrough.