Tinnitus Awareness Week: Charity highlights the invisible condition that affects six million people in the UK

To mark national Tinnitus Awareness Week (6 – 12 February) charity Action on Hearing Loss has launched a tinnitus myth-busting guide to shed some of the common preconceptions about the condition which affects six million people in the UK.

Tinnitus, a medical condition which is usually described as a ringing, hissing, buzzing, roaring or humming sound in one or both ears where there is no external sound source, affects around one in every 10 adults in the UK, increasing to nearly 17% of 40 to 69-year-olds and 25-30% of over 70s. It can have a detrimental effect on a person’s life, their relationships with family and friends and their ability to sleep, concentrate and work.

There is currently no cure for tinnitus, but there are effective ways of managing it, with the charity’s new guide highlighting the therapies and products that are available to help people effectively deal with it.

Paul Breckell, Action on Hearing Loss Chief Executive, explained: ‘An Action on Hearing Loss survey suggests that while a quarter of us know someone affected by the condition, 85% of people are unaware of the help available for dealing with tinnitus. As a charity we are funding research to find a cure, which we hope will come within a generation, but while our scientists are working towards a breakthrough there are a wide range of treatments available from the NHS to help people to manage it, such as sound therapy or cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) and products available make it easier to deal with.

‘As a charity, we have produced a myth-busting guide about the condition and we also have a dedicated Tinnitus Information Line which provides vital support to those affected and their families and we would like to encourage anyone affected not to suffer in silence, but reach out for support that is out there. For people that might need more support, I would urge them to make an appointment with their GP in order to be referred to NHS Audiology to help them manage their condition.’

Paul continued: ‘Noise induced hearing loss and tinnitus are increasingly urgent health issues, with four million young people at risk of hearing damage from amplified music, so prevention is another important message this week – if you can hear someone else’s music from their own personal music player, they are probably doing their hearing some damage so they should turn it down a notch and get a pair of good noise cancelling headphones.’

To download a copy of the tinnitus myth-busting guide, please visit www.actiononhearingloss.org.uk/TAW2017

Action on Hearing Loss is the largest donor-funded deafness, tinnitus and hearing loss research charity in the world, it funds cutting-edge research to find treatments with the aim of curing the condition.