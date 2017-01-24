THE SHAMAN’S JOURNEY-TRIED AND TESTED.

A POWERFUL NEW TOOL FOR SPIRITUAL DEVELOPMENT:

Renowned Spiritual Teacher David Ashworth has released a new Guided Meditation CD accompanied by the music of classical musician James Rippingale.

The focus of this meditation, called The Shaman’s Journey helps the listener to ground deeply into the earth. Grounding is the most essential element for the spiritual seeker to develop. As the music unfolds David’s voice takes you on a wonderful journey into the Earth. Each time you listen and journey with The Shaman, your grounding will deepen. The journey is guided from the Nature Spirit consciousness through the speaker – The Shaman – which is David’s voice accompanied by the wonderful, sylph-like veils of James’ music.

David Ashworth

David Ashworth is a highly accomplished spiritual teacher and author based in the United Kingdom but working world-wide. He is the origin of The Emerald Heart Light and his work is focused on opening people’s hearts through Darshan.

Darshan is a direct transmission of light from the source via David’s purified heart into the heart of the seeker. As well as travelling throughout Europe giving Darshan, David also continues with private consultations for those seeking spiritual answers to their lives.

James Rippingale

James Rippingale is a Classical Guitarist and composer based in Glastonbury, Somerset. He enjoys a busy schedule teaching and performing across the UK and abroad. James’ concerts are known for their eclectic programming, variety of styles and his own unique compositions. He is a keen backpacker often traveling to Andalucia, Spain to explore the southern provinces in search of inspiration and guidance from the world’s finest players.

James’ has had an interest in Spirituality since his early teens leading him to explore a multitude of healing modalities and philosophies including the work of David Ashworth and the Emerald Heart where he has used the Essences for his own personal evolution and growth. These meditation projects have provided him with a wonderful opportunity to combine his twin passions of music and spiritual exploration on a new path of growth and creativity.

Simon Fox

The recording is a collaboration between David, James and producer & sound healing technology developer Simon Fox. Simon became involved at the final stages of mixing and mastering the CD. His process allows the direct transmission of light to the listener, via channeled embedded sound carriers which on playback resonate in the space, supporting the meditation as it unfolds. With this THE SHAMAN’S JOURNEY becomes a truly powerful tool with which to connect deeply with the core of David’s message. I have really enjoyed this lovely meditation and can highly recommend it.

The CD and digital download is available from David’s website at: www.davidashworth.guru

or James website at: www.jamesrippingale.co.uk

Ellie Blair