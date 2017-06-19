Survival Kit for Life No. 8: How to Survive Living with Negative People

By Anne Jones, self-help author and speaker

In this series I share ways to manage your energy levels and to cope with the negativity you can face day to day from those you work and live with and to rise above the heavy vibes created by irritating and demanding people that can lower your quality of life.

Clearing negativity from your home & workspace

So far we have discussed ways that you can keep your personal energy vital, clear and uplifted when you share your life with negative people; in this article I am addressing ways that you can help to keep the energy of your home clear of any negativity created by other people and, of course, yourself! I am sure you have had the experience of walking into a room after there has been an argument and felt the cold and low vibrations left behind. When you have an argument in your home or there is discord in the office the negative energy streams of the thoughts, voices, attitudes and emotions hang around for some time to come. If you share your space with a depressed or mentally or physically sick person you should clear your home regularly otherwise the heavy atmosphere will start to drag you down as well.

Smudging

Once a month I clear my working space at home by burning frankincense on charcoal in a heat-proof pot. Waft the smoke into the corners of each room and you might notice that the smoke will change colour when its transforming any heavy energy. Shamans practise this using a feather but you can use our hand. A professional clearer I knew told me he could tell from looking at the smoke that came from the burning frankincense what the energies were like in a house or an office. When he held the burner over files he could tell from the smoke if the client was honest or trustworthy such is the power of the plant to clear space. Buy as good a quality as you can. Another great clearer is sage and you can easily get this online. It comes tied in bundles and you just need a fireproof dish to hold it in then, as with frankincense, waft the smoke into all corners of each room and into cupboards and wardrobes. Incense sticks of sandalwood, sage and frankincense are also good for quickly shifting energies and they create a lovely fragrance for your home as well.

Essential Oils

There are certain essential oils that uplift and clear space. I use a spray called Cleansing and Clearing that has a blend of juniper, sage, cedarwood and peppermint. You can buy any of these as single essences and put drops of them in water in an oil burner or diffuser. Essential oils that will clear and calm the atmosphere are: peppermint, juniper berry, lemon, Mysore sandalwood, myrrh, frankincense, cinnamon and cypress.

Bells and cymbals

Buddhists have a tradition of clearing space using bells and cymbals. These are easily available on-line and as you ring or strike the bells you send out high frequency vibrations that help to clear the air.

Crystals

Crystals and gemstones absorb negative energies and will draw them from the atmosphere. Amethyst will sooth and calm the energies, Rose Quartz helps to bring loving vibrations into the home. Obsidian, red jasper and tourmaline are all gemstones that absorb negativity so are useful for mopping up low vibrations in the home. Just remember to cleanse them in sea salt once a month.

Clearing clutter

Where there is clutter there is low energy! Dirt, mould and messy corners, even overfull cupboards need a spring clean from time to time. When you throw out things or pass them to charity shops you are detoxing your home. Let go of dead or dying plants and flowers and old magazines and papers that you “might read one day”.

Music

Bright and uplifting music will clear a room and uplift the vibes in your home. Choose whatever suits you whether its classical, pop, jazz or whatever makes you smile!

Flowers

When you de-clutter throw out dying plants and replace with fresh flowers. Any living energy will help uplift the vibrations of your home so the more flowers the better.

House Blessing

When you first move into a house it’s a great idea to give it a blessing. But you can do this at any time you feel the energies have dropped. For the blessing I use you need: a tray, a burning incense (sandalwood or frankincense), a fresh flower, spring water and use a reiki symbol or healing symbol to fill the water with loving energies or just hold your hand over it with the intention of filling it with your love), a small dish of sea salt (this absorbs negativity and symbolises prosperity), a small dish of rice (symbolising nurturing food and wellbeing), a candle (bringing in the light).

Put all the objects on the tray and take it to the centre of each room. Then flick the water into each corner with the flower. Stand in the middle of the room and say “I call in love, prosperity, wellbeing and laughter into this home.” Use whatever words suit you. Repeat three times. Do this for every room. You can also use the symbol of Peace and Harmony and draw this into the air in the middle of the room.

Further information on how to keep your living or working space clear of external influences such as pylons and disturbed earth energies is in my book Healing Negative Energies published by Piatkus/Little Brown Books.

Good luck with your clearing, be bold with your decluttering and you will feel a significant lift in the energies of your home.

Love and hugs, Anne

About the author: Anne Jones is an international author and key-note speaker. Her self-help books have been translated into 17 languages. With her down to earth style she helps her audiences and readers to find ways to cope with everyday problems and overcome the effects of trauma and loss. She gives practical advice on how to stay uplifted and energised as you face the challenges of life. See Anne’s website for further information.