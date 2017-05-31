Survival Kit for Life No 6: How to Survive Living With Negative People

By Anne Jones, self-help author and speaker

In this series I share ways to manage your energy levels and to cope with the negativity you can face day to day from those you work and live with and to rise above the heavy vibes created by irritating and demanding people that can lower your quality of life.

Negativity that comes with a smiling face

A few years ago I went far off my path by following the footsteps of someone I admired and who I thought was working for good. After working alongside that person for some time I realised that she was far from the kind and helpful person I had looked up to and respected for many years. She was powerful and influential for sure but also a bully and at times quite cruel. While her wishes were followed she would act well but as soon as someone disagreed with her she could turn nasty and she hurt many people. She had a huge impact on me and after I had got over the shame of being duped I learnt how to tell if someone was good for me or not and to look beyond the surface. I have learnt to be discerning!

You also may have been seduced by someone’s smart words or respectful appearance either in your love life or in business. It happens all the time because there are people who are good at putting on masks, saying the words we want to hear and influencing us from an apparent position of power.

Are you being influenced or duped?

Here are some signs that maybe you are in a working or living relationship with someone who is putting on an act or not matching your own ethical or moral code and maybe influencing you to doing or being someone you are not.

You hear yourself agreeing with something they say although deep down you know it’s not right.

You are changing your choices and decisions to match you’re theirs.

You feel a little sick or weak in the stomach when this person is around or speaking to you.

You feel you must please them and somehow fear their disapproval.

In a group conversation they seem to hold everyone in their thrall.

Their actions do not match their words.

You are making excuses for their behaviour and clearing up after their emotional destruction.

Sources of negative influence

Here are some sources of negative energies that can seem light hearted and fun but have the potential to hurt you and others.

Gossip spreads negative energy like an infectious disease. To keep yourself clear and uncontaminated just don’t join in. If people at work speak badly of someone then speak up or leave the group. Know how dangerous this energy is as it can make you say things that are away from your moral compass and this leads to shame and guilt. Shame and guilt are very hard to carry and they cause karmic rebounds and are difficult to shed.

Discernment

My experience taught me to be more discerning. Most of us want to see the best in people and this was a mistake I made – I kept thinking she must be good because she says she is! I put my head in the sand and was in denial of all the signs that I was feeling and seeing. I wanted it work out for us! Does that sound familiar – it’s a story I hear often from people stepping out of a relationship that they have invested heavily in for far longer than was good for them.

It is spiritually smart to be clear sighted and discerning!

How do you tell if someone suits you?

Listen to your body , it will tell you if you are being influenced by someone or if you are tempted towards someone who is not right for you either ethically or spiritually. I personally get a good feeling, an expansion and warmth in my chest around my heart centre when a situation or person is good for me. If I get a worm in my stomach/solar plexus area; a butterfly fluttering or unease then I know that the energy vibrations of the person or situation is not right for me. Sometimes it’s tempting to override these feelings because you want the goal that this person or situation will lead you towards.

So go well and take care, just be mindful that people are not always what they appear to be and use your sixth sense, your intuition, your higher self to guide you.

About the author: Anne Jones is an international author and key-note speaker. Her self-help books have been translated into 17 languages. With her down to earth style she helps her audiences and readers to find ways to cope with everyday problems and overcome the effects of trauma and loss. She gives practical advice on how to stay uplifted and energised as you face the challenges of life. See her website for further information.