Summer Solstice Superfood Giveaway

5 Hampers to win worth £50 each

Make sure you have all the natural energy you need to enjoy midsummer. These specially prepared hampers from Indigo Herbs offer optimum nutrition goodies to boost health and wellbeing. And we have 5 to give away to our readers.

In each organic hamper, there is:

Organic Raw Almond Butter 250g – Great way to get your calcium and protein, giving you serious stamina to take on those long midsummer days. Spread on toast, add to smoothies, make energy balls & bars.

Organic Chia Seeds 250g – Omega rich sacred super seeds of the Aztecs. Soak in water to make Chia pudding, or used as a seed topper for summer salads & cereals.

SuperVital Superfood Blend 100g – Blend of beetroot, baobab and acai berry. Add to smoothies, cereals, yogurts and breakfast bowls for an antioxidant & vitamin C rich energy boost.

Organic Cold pressed Virgin Coconut Oil 500ml – Use for cooking (stays stable when heated). Add to smoothies, make energy balls, bars, flapjacks for quick release energy. Natural beauty aid for skin and hair. (An all-round must for sun exposure)

Dairy-free, Gluten-free, Vegan Chocolate Making Kit 300g Delicious, nutritious, easy to make. Includes the pre-weighed ingredients to make 20 small dark chocolate bars. Perfect to power a summer adventure.

Rise & Shine Loose Leaf Herbal Tea 50g – Refreshing Loose Leaf blend – Meadowsweet, Calendula, Peppermint, Rosemary, Ginkgo Leaf, Ginger and Nettle. This tea makes a great start to the day to naturally get your system going.

Tummy Tamer Pulse Point Roller 10ml – Nourish your solar plexus with this aromatherapy blend of Almond Oil, Grapefruit, Fennel and Peppermint.

Joy Pulse Point Roller 10ml – Let your spirits elevate with this joyful aromatherapy blend of Almond Oil, Lemon, Bergamot, and Grapefruit.

If you’d like to be in with a chance of winning one of the five Summer Solstice hampers we have to giveaway, send your name and address to comp@kindredspirit.co.uk to enter with Summer Solstice Hamper as the subject. Closing date: 31 May 2017. For more information visit: www.indigo-herbs.co.uk